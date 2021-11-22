Univision Sirey Morán was crowned Nuestra Belleza Latina 2021

Only a few hours have passed since Sirey Morán was chosen as Nuestra Belleza Latina 2021, after an evening full of surprises and emotions, and the final moment in which the Honduran is named as the winner, does not stop circulating in networks.

And it is that the followers of the reality show of Univisión, have not been able to hide the emotion that caused them to see the triumph of the queen who from day 1 of the competition was ranked as the maximum favorite, and the video of the coronation of Sirey is being returning trend.

In the clip, which we share here, you can see the moment in which Alejandra Espinoza reveals the result of the voting, and gives a lot of emotion to that moment, in which Sirey Morán was holding hands with the Cuban Fabién de la Concepción, the Mexican made the announcement.

“More than 3 million 400 voted and decided with 49 percent … the public decided that the eleventh queen of Nuestra Belleza Latina is you Sirey,” said the Mexican host, causing the audience to explode with joy and emotion seized the Honduran.

After hearing her name, Sirey’s reaction was to cover her mouth with one hand and tears invaded her, while the first runner-up hugged her and congratulated her with a huge smile.

“You are a source of pride for Honduras. You are a source of pride for all Latinos, ”said Alejandra Espinoza while Sirey did her first official catwalk with the Nuestra Belleza Latina crown.

In her first words as queen of the Univisión reality show, Sirey could not help but thank God, her parents and the viewers who voted for her, who with almost 50% supported that the Honduran triumph was complete.

“This crown is yours. Thank you very much, the first crown for Honduras… and thanks to all who supported me, ”said the beautiful queen.

“You are the most beautiful”, “won the one that was”, “none like Sirey”, “you will be the most beautiful Our Latin Beauty” and “beautiful, talented and very humble”, were some of the phrases that fans of ours Latin Beauty 2021 manifested it in their networks, where there is total joy.

At the beginning of the final show, where the Dominican Génesis Suero was proclaimed as the third finalist and the Mexican Lupita Valero was chosen as the second finalist, Sirey had decreed that she is a fighting woman.

“A catracha arrived fighting for its dreams and it continues to be a catracha fighting for its dreams, but now with more tools,” said the beautiful queen, who will have a one-year contract with Univision.