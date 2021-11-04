Univision Papá de Sirey Morán reveals secret to winning Nuestra Belleza Latina

Sirey Morán remains firm in her passage through the 12th edition of Nuestra Belleza Latina, where she has become one of the most popular contestants to win the crown of the reality show. And although the young Honduran is clear that the competition will be increasingly tough, she has just received advice from her father, to be able to win.

And it is that after the tremendous surprise that the production of the Univisión program gave to the beauty queen, bringing her father to the stage of the show, in an emotional reunion after four years of not seeing each other, Sirey’s father revealed a secret to win the contest.

The Honduran contestant’s father, who became famous in his country after participating in Miss Universe, where he did not achieve any figuration, gave him advice that he considers the most important for her to be the successor of Migbelis Castellanos.

“(We must) put God first, above all things, to achieve the crown for our country: Honduras”, was the message that Sirey Morán’s father shared with him, having the full assurance that this way, with a divine design , the path for your daughter will be much clearer.

After having reunited with her father, at the gala last Sunday, the Honduran, who is very popular among the followers of the television program, Sirey confessed to being full of more energy and optimism.

“I am happy to have my dad here. It was the most beautiful surprise and it fills me with a lot of energy and even flowers… This moment is so magical ”, the young woman confessed.

Sirey’s reunion with her father occurred in the midst of a challenge, in which the young woman was allegedly acting in the robbery of a jewelry store, next to Gabriel Coronel, and when the Venezuelan discovered the face of the alleged business owner, the contestant realized that it was the man who gave her life.

“I am proud of you, Sirey. You’re going to make it, mom. I love you, forgive me if at some point I failed you as a father ”, the queen’s father told him when he saw her, at a time that has already been left for posterity and that brought viewers to tears.

After the reunion, the Honduran queen revealed that having her father there was the best of the gifts they could have given him.

“In January we were going to celebrate five years of not seeing each other. Seeing him right now means a lot to me, and also thank you daddy for coming, because I know you hate airplanes and that is a small test of what a father can do for a son ”, said the queen.

