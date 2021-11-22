Univisión Sirey Morán was crowned as the new Nuestra Belleza Latina

Last night the final gala of Nuestra Belleza Latina was held, and Sirey Morán, the archifavorite candidate since the beginning of the competition, was crowned the winner.

And in the midst of the emotion that the beautiful Honduran woman had at having been named by the host of the show, Alejandra Espinoza, as the holder of the 12th crown of the contest that Univisión carries out, Sirey had a very sincere reaction, in which she did not he stopped dedicating his triumph to his country, and to his loved ones.

“The Grace of God always … this crown is from Honduras … dad and mom, thank you,” were the first words that the new Nuestra Belleza Latina uttered in the midst of tears, upon being crowned.

“This crown is yours. Thank you very much, the first crown for Honduras … and thanks to all those who supported me, “added the queen, mentioning in her first sentences that battalion of loyal followers, who did not stop supporting the 31-year-old Central American, since she began the pageant.

In her first official parade as Nuestra Belleza Latina, the queen walked down the catwalk holding the flag of her country, reaffirming that this victory fills her with great pride, not only for her but for her country.

“When a Honduran triumphs, all Honduras triumphs”, was one of the most recurrent phrases mentioned by the queen throughout the competition, who did not stop emphasizing as she passed through the reality show that her great dream was for her country to have the first great crown of an international competition.

Minutes later, and while taking the official photographs next to the jury and the rest of the team that participated in the production of Nuestra Belleza Latina, Sirey Morán, visibly moved, as you can see in the videos that we share in this article, also spoke of her country and the happiness that overwhelms her.

“I’m super happy, super happy … the truth is that I was very afraid (of not winning),” said the beautiful queen, while Jomari Goyso fixed her makeup for the photos.

“Grace to God, my Honduras, my people … the truth was achieved, and (thanks) to all this spectacular team that has taught me a lot,” added Sirey, who in her final gala wore a very striking evening dress , worthy of competitions like Miss Universe.

The comments on the networks did not wait, and immediately the fans of the new Nuestra Belleza Latina expressed all kinds of messages in which they shared their happiness with the queen.

In second place, the Cuban Fabién de la Concepción was chosen, while the third and fourth places went to Lupita Valero and Génesis Suero, respectively.

Watch the videos of Sirey Morán, and tell us what you think of her choice.