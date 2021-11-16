

Authorities in Hawaii have yet to find the body of Isabella Kalua.

Photo: Honolulu Police Department / Courtesy

Isabella Kalua’s biological sister, reported missing by her adoptive parents in Hawaii, confessed to authorities that the couple put the girl in a dog cage in the bathroom and taped her mouth and nose.

Details are in documents filed in court on Friday to justify the arrests of Isaac and Lehua Kalua in the case for murder in the second degree. The adults adopted Isabela and two of her siblings and were surrogate parents to another sibling.

According to the minor’s account cited by media such as Star Advertiser, the Kalua asked Isabella’s sister not to say anything about what happened and to keep the alleged facts secret.

Police arrested the couple last Wednesday. Investigators believe the little girl was murdered a month ago, before being reported missing by the alleged murderers.

On September 13, the Kaluas reported Isabella or Ariel Sellers (birth name) missing and indicated that the last time they saw her was the night before when she was sleeping in her room.

A public defender represented them this Friday in a hearing in which they pleaded not guilty of the crime.

In the interview a week ago with Isabella’s sister with officials, the minor stated that her adoptive parents asked her to keep a secret that Isabella was in a dog cage with duct tape over her mouth and nose, and that the girl did not wake up.

At the moment, authorities have not yet discovered a body.

The sister who is older than Isabella said she knows the girl is dead because she was at the scene at the time of the events, court documents indicate.

“Lehua filled the bathtub with water and he put Isabella inside to see if she would wake up, but it didn’t work ”, revealed the witness.

The sister even had to help carry Isabella to her room.

A few days later, the adoptive father went to a hospital under the excuse that he allegedly had symptoms of COVID-19.

According to Isabella’s sister, the visit to the medical center was a sham to give her days off from work. to get rid of evidence.

The witness also explained that the mother bought a cage online for dogs, even though they don’t have a pet.

The supposed intention was that the girl did not get up to eat at night when she got hungry because the partner did not feed her well. Isabella supposedly stayed in the cage at night.

The last available images of the girl are from a surveillance camera on August 18.