It is no secret to anyone that Angelina Jolie has always been branded as having one of the strongest and most difficult temperaments on the big screen, but someone has managed to enter her heart.

Very little is known about other actresses who have a close relationship with Brad Pitt’s ex-wife, because outside of her children, the actress has not been captured with a friend within the world of entertainment.

On the other side of the coin, is the Mexican star, Salma Hayek, who is known for sharing with different personalities on the big screen.

From his compatriots, Alfonso Cuarn or Diego Luna, to personalities of the stature of Anthony Hopkins and to the star of Gossip Girl, Blake Lively.

But now, fate has united a friendship that has become a sensation for Mexicans and Americans: Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek.

The stars have become very close. Photo: .

Both stars are right at the top of their respective careers, so it was no surprise that Disney joined them in the new Marvel superhero movie: Eternals.

The two stars have been in Hollywood for more than 30 years, but they had never been able to coincide on the same project until 2019, and what triggered in addition to the box office success was a close and unbreakable friendship.

Angelina Jolie talks about her friendship with Salma Hayek

Despite what many might think, the stars have more in common than they imagine, so it has been the same protagonist of Malfica who has spoken wonders of the Mexican.

It was during an interview on the tour that the actors currently have to promote the film, where the American actress promoting the film, Angelina explained that Eternals gave her the opportunity to meet Hayek.

The American has a very good concept of the Mexican. Photo: IG / angelinajolie

… We are very close. She is like my sister. I love her. She is bright, kind, and wonderful.

It should be noted that since both began filming, they have become inseparable, because through the instagram of the Veracruz actress she shared how Jolie was present on her birthday.

It was just when Salma turned 55 years old where, very much in the Mexican style, the actress showed Jolie how it is a bite of cake to the Aztec tradition.

In the short video you could see how Angelina gently pushed Salma to make a white icing cake, an action that immediately caused the guests to laugh and applaud in honor of the celebrant.

For this reason, she confirmed how close they have become and the Mexican did nothing more than confirm Jolie’s words on the same red carpet:

I discovered a soul sister who resembles me in many ways. I felt like I knew her my whole life.

Hayek says he has a lot in common with Jolie. Photo: IG / salmahayek

