10/31/2021 at 22:22 CET

Sito Alonso, described as “strange” the match with the Breogán River (94-89), considered that “at this moment it is not easy to whistle” his team and assured that his players heard “insults bordering on the illegal”, among them McFadden.

There were several video reviews, mainly for a thong that ended with Sadiel Rojas expelled. “I’ve been thinking about exactly how to put together the press conference based on what the players have told me,” he said about his delay in showing up at the press conference.

The coach started by highlighting “the good work of Breogán, who has played a very good game, with great intensity” and took them out of their “positions”.

“It was a very strange game. It is not easy to whistle our team at this time because during the week it has not been easy to see summaries of situations that instead of highlighting that we are third or that we are the best in points, they indicate that we are the What more techniques do we do? I exculpate anyway the referees who have done a good job, “he said.

The coach of the Murcian team He assured that he had to “calm several” players in the locker room for having received, according to them, “insults bordering on the illegal”.

“If this has really happened, the club will take the pertinent measures,” said Sito Alonso, who assured that he found after the game “outraged players, saying they have not seen this in their career.”

One of them was McFadden, as revealed by the coach himself, who congratulated his pupils “for being in the game until the end.”