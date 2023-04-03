Six characters who could be Spider-Man’s new mentor after No Way Home

Peter Parker has been left without a mentor after Spider-Man: No Way Home in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU)after Iron Man Homecoming, Mysterio and Nick Fury in Far From Home or Doctor Strange in No Way Home.

as you remember screen rant, No Way Home ended with Strange casting his mind-wiping spell across the Multiverse and the now-unnamed Spider-Man settling into an apartment in New York City with no one to turn to for help. But the report suggests six candidates who could lend a hand to Tom Holland’s Spidey.

Daredevil

In the comics, Spider-Man and Daredevil are close confidantes. Both heroes operate in anonymity protecting the streets of New York, so they share many similarities aside from their red suits. This friendship would lead to many adventures together, including a joint Daredevil/Spider-Man Marvel Comics run in 2001. With Matt Murdock now established in the MCU, it’s possible Daredevil could become Spider-Man’s next mentor.

Captain Marvel

The partnership between Peter Parker and Carol Danvers in Marvel Comics is a bit complicated. The unlikely couple dated briefly during a 2009 series, though this didn’t escalate into anything serious, and it’s hard to imagine this happening in the MCU. However, these two brilliant Avengers shared a moment on the battlefield in Avengers: Endgame, and Danvers may even remember who Peter Parker is.

deadpool

Starting in 2016, Marvel Comics launched a 50-issue series titled Spider-Man/Deadpool, which saw the unlikely pair team up for a multitude of epic missions. These two characters probably couldn’t be more opposite, but that’s why they work so well together, so seeing this dynamic in the MCU would be the perfect next step for Spider-Man after No Way Home.

reed richards

Spider-Man has had a long history with the Fantastic Four in Marvel Comics, which led to the web-slinger becoming an official member of the team during the 2011 Fantastic Four relaunch. This connection could raise a possible future for Peter Parker in the MCU, as Marvel’s First Family will debut as part of the MCU’s Phase 6 in Fantastic Four, and thus have Reed Richards as a mentor.

Wolverine

Marvel Studios has been teasing the introduction of Wolverine into the MCU throughout Phase 4, and with the return of Hugh Jackman as Fox’s iteration of the clawed mutant in Deadpool 3, it’s likely just around the corner. a duo formed by Cheetah and Spidey. Marvel Comics’ 2010 series Astonishing Spider-Man & Wolverine could provide the perfect glimpse into the dynamic between the pair.

Captain America

Avengers: Endgame saw Steve Rogers pass on the Captain America mantle to Sam Wilson, who finally embraced his promotion during Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The MCU’s new Captain America will likely be a smaller-scale hero, as Wilson doesn’t have the super soldier serum in his system, so a team-up with Spider-Man might be the best way to give him something high-profile. .

