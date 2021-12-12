A wave of tornadoes is taking place in the United States, with a fierceness that has not been seen in 100 years. There are already almost 80 deaths.

The tornadoes they are not common in the United States during the month of December. But climate change it is altering everything.

In states like Illinois and Kentucky it is spring weather these days, which according to experts has motivated the appearance of tornadoes with a force that has not been recorded in 100 years, during the month of December.

One of these tornadoes has devastated an Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville (Illinois), destroying it completely, as you can see in the opening photo.

As . reports, for now 6 deaths have been confirmed, but the figure could be much higher.

Amazon is having a hard time confirming how many people were in the warehouse at the time of the tornado, because there the activity is frenetic and there are always people coming and going.

It is estimated that there were 110 people, but they have only been counted 45 evacuees plus the 6 deceased, so there are almost 60 people to locate, and authorities do not expect to find more survivors.

The new Fire TV Stick comes with more power and a new control with Alexa, which adds some shortcuts and in this case does allow you to control the volume and has an on and off button.

The tornado reportedly ripped off the roof of the warehouse, causing the walls to collapse and collapse, falling on the workers.

A tragedy criticized by the unions, who claim that Amazon should have evacuated the warehouses after receiving tornado warning.

Jeff Bezos, the founder of the company, who just received his astronaut wings, has expressed his regret on Twitter, showing his support for the families:

The news from Edwardsville is tragic. We’re heartbroken over the loss of our teammates there, and our thoughts and prayers are with their families and loved ones. (1/2) – Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) December 12, 2021

“The news from Edwardsville is tragic. We are heartbroken over the loss of our teammates there, and our thoughts and prayers go out to their families and loved ones,” says Bezos.

“All Edwardsville residents should know that the Amazon team is committed to supporting them and will stand by their side during this crisis. We extend our deepest gratitude to all of the amazing first responders who have worked tirelessly at the site.”

We hope that the still-missing Amazon workers were able to escape in time before the warehouse collapse.