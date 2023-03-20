Six decisions of Captain America that defined the plot in the MCU

Presented as the first avenger, the importance of Captain America’s role in the events that occurred in the universe always made sense. Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU)not only on the way to the Infinity Saga, but during the events of it.

Steve Rogers had to make decisions to save the world, but always putting his Sentinel of Freedom ideals first. Next, with information from screen rantwe review the six decisions of Cap that defined the plot of the MCU.

Crashing the plane in Captain America: The First Avenger

In the blockbuster directed by Joe Johnston (2011), Captain America decided to crash the plane full of explosives that was headed for New York. That led him to live in the 21st century and thus join The Avengers.

Defying orders in Captain America: The Winter Soldier

In Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014), Rogers discovered that the very organization he worked for had been infiltrated and SHIELD was revealed to have been run by HYDRA for a long time.

Had Cap retired and not delved into the conspiracy theory, the terrorist organization would still be secretly making moves that endanger Earth.

Also, it is on this tape that Steve learns that HYDRA brainwashed his great friend Bucky Barnes to be their agent for the organization, and since finding out what happened to him, several comprehensive decisions he made moving forward have been made. based on their relationship.

Captain America: The Winter Soldier

Lying about Bucky’s role in the death of Howard and Maria Stark

The differing stance of Captain America and Iron Man on the Sokovia Accords was the main conflict in the film, but it was not the ultimate cause of their fight. Instead, it was Rogers’ decision to lie about Bucky’s role in the death of Stark’s parents that spelled the break for the Avengers because it made the issue personal between Captain America and Iron Man.

civil war

Refusing to sacrifice Vision in Avengers: Infinity War

One of the reasons the Avengers lost to Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War was because of Captain America’s decision to refuse to sacrifice Vision to prevent the Mad Titan from acquiring the Mind Stone, effectively sabotaging the Avengers’ entire plan. villain.

If Rogers had made the difficult decision to give up Vision, then not only would the purple alien’s annihilation not have come to fruition, but it would also have spared Wanda Maximoff the pain of watching her beloved die, twice.

Captain America vs. Thanos

Casting Sam Wilson as the new Captain America

After the fight against Thanos ended, the Avengers still had one final mission: return all the Infinity Stones collected during the time steal to their respective timelines. Rogers, alone, was chosen for the task.

When he returned as an elderly Steve Rogers, it was only to personally present Captain America’s shield to Sam Wilson as his successor.

Avengers: Endgame

Choosing to retire at the end of Avengers: Endgame… to be happy

Steve Rogers made the important decision to retire at the end of Avengers: Endgame, but not under the hallowed timeline. After returning all the Gems, Captain America went back in time to the late 1940s to reunite with Peggy Carter and live the life he always wanted.

Steve Rogers and Peggy Carter