Six early galaxies detected with James Webb have scientists dismayed

The James Webb Space Telescope offers an unprecedented look into the farthest reaches of the universe. Scientists from NASA, ESA, JAXA, and the Canadian space agency, in conjunction with different astronomical organizations, are peering into the early universe with the orbiter’s infrared tools.

Thus they have detected about six galaxies that register an unusual size. They are so large that they have experts dismayed, because they dismiss any previous theory of the birth of the universe.

The Big Bang occurred about 13.7 billion years ago. Observations from the James Webb Space Telescope have so far come as close as 500 to 700 million years after the event that marks our existence.

The theory says that, when making a trip (obviously with the look) towards these territories, processes should be found just in formation.

The strange thing about the matter is that these six galaxies that the space observatory has detected are as large and mature as the Milky Way, something that does not make any sense if known scientific concepts are applied to it.

NASA, ESA, CSA, I. Labbe (Swinburne University of Technology). Image processing: G. Brammer (Niels Bohr Institute’s Cosmic Dawn Center at the University of Copenhagen)

“These objects are much more massive than anyone expected. We expected to find small, young, baby galaxies at this time, but we have discovered galaxies as mature as our own at what was previously understood as the dawn of the universe,” Joel Leja, an astronomer and astrophysicist at Penn State University, said, according to a report. review of PopSci.

Similarly, experts looking into this region say this is only the first observation of the early universe. So there is still the possibility that what they are seeing is not galaxies, but other stellar events.

“This is our first look so far, so it’s important that we keep an open mind about what we’re seeing,” says Leja.

“While the data indicates that they are likely galaxies, I think there is a real possibility that some of these objects turn out to be obscured supermassive black holes. Regardless, the amount of mass we discovered means that the known mass in stars in this period of our universe is up to 100 times greater than we had previously thought. Even if we cut the sample in half, this is still an amazing change,” he highlighted.