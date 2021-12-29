Brazilian managers Alex Davis and Samir Nadaf filed a lawsuit in Manaus, Brazil, against ONE Championship flyweight champion Adriano Moraes last November for breach of contract and seeking more than $ 100,000 in damages.

Davis and Nadaf allege that Moraes repeatedly failed to pay the percentage of his portfolio owed to management and unilaterally terminated his contract. They are seeking $ 200,000 reais (approximately $ 35,527) only in damages for breach of contract and $ 639,600 reais (approximately $ 113,000) in total for other allegedly late payments.

As a professional rule, I do not comment on contracts, money, etc. Publicly, “Davis told MMA Fighting via text message, adding:” I seek justice when I am in need of a situation, I will wait and humbly accept his decision.

Moraes declined to comment on the lawsuit, and ONE Championship did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The lawsuit alleges that Davis and Nadaf should have received 10 percent of Moraes’ fighting wallets and 20 percent of the MMA fighter’s income from sponsors and other sources. Davis and Nadaf say Moraes only paid them 5 percent of their last two fights.

Moraes claimed the ONE flyweight title in January 2019 with a decision over Geje Eustaquio and stopped former UFC star Demetrious Johnson with a devastating knee in his next fight in April.

Moraes’ contract for the Johnson fight was attached to the lawsuit and shows that he was ready to win $ 50,000 to show and $ 50,000 to win. A screenshot of a conversation between Davis and Matt Hume shows that Moraes received an additional bonus of $ 250,000 after the knockout victory. Davis and Nadaf claim Moraes only paid them $ 2,500 of the $ 35,000 they say they were contractually owed.

The managers also claim that Moraes’ ONE Championship deal included a monthly stipend of $ 5,000 that had been paid since November 10, 2017. They say 20 percent of that money, which totaled $ 46,000 over the course of its business relationship, it should have been for them since sponsorship is considered.

The lawsuit includes another screenshot of a conversation between Davis and Hume from July 4, 2021, with details of Moraes’ new four-fight, two-year deal with ONE. The contract stipulates that Moraes will be paid a flat fee of $ 250,000 as a champion and $ 100,000 for showing up plus $ 100,000 for winning as a non-champion. Moraes will also receive a monthly salary of $ 10,000, Hume told Davis. The contract was signed on July 8, Davis and Nadaf stated in the lawsuit.

ONE Championship has yet to announce the date and opponent for Moraes’ next fight inside the circular cage in Asia.

With information from MMA Fighting

Twitter: https://twitter.com/mmaunola

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mma.uno

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mma.uno/