Despite the economic difficulties and budgetary constraints that the team experiences each season, the emblematic president Vicenç Garcia keep doing miracles to keep Industrias Santa Coloma in the elite of futsal.

Forced to get rid of his best players almost always and try to ‘fish’ in the quarry of FC Barcelona, ​​last season was marked by the rumors that placed to the ‘myth’ Javi Rodríguez on the Barça bench.

However, finally the new sports manager of Barcelona futsal, Jordi Torras, ended up deciding on another sensational coach such as Jesús Velasco. And in that position, ‘JR’ focused his efforts on trying to retain his emblem, Tomas Drahovsky.

In fact, the mythical ‘7’ was the main responsible for the Slovak return in the summer of 2020 to the Spanish league after passing through Cartagena and despite having more important offers.

Drahovsky is a safe goal

He was not wrong, to the point that finished last season as the top scorer in the First Division with 29 goals, ahead of the ex-Azulgrana Esteban Cejudo (from Levante and now in the Russian PRF) with Ferrao sixth with 23 after overcoming his serious Achilles tendon injury.

However, what ‘Draho’ has done this Saturday will go down in the annals. The Slovak has scored six goals! in the victory of Industrias Santa Coloma at the Fútbol Emotion Zaragoza court (3-11).

Industrias Santa Coloma had a feast in Zaragoza

After the two initial goals by captain David Álvarez, the top league scorer currently with seven scored the 0-3 in the 10th minute and later scored the other five in just nine minutes (from 22 ‘to 31’).

When he arrived in Santa Coloma, some expressed their doubts about the suitability of the transfer, but ‘Draho’ has silenced them with work and, above all, with goals. In any case, it could also be read in his day that Ricardinho’s signing for Inter was facing the gallery. Anyway…