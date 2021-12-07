12/07/2021 at 4:16 PM CET

Drafting

Six people have had to be rescued after a car fell down the elevator shaft for vehicles from a hotel in Santander. For unknown reasons, the elevator door was opened without the platform being on the floor. and the vehicle, rushed, embedding itself against the structure of the elevator itself and crushing the car inside the elevator car. The events took place on Sunday afternoon in the elevator of the Gran Hotel Sardinero car park, according to information from the Cantabria emergency services and EP collected.

RESCUE

18: 10h @ 112Cantabria reports an accident inside the @GHSardinero parking lot

We moved 2 crews 🚒🚒 and a crane (13 firefighters) for two affected cars, in one two passengers attended one site and in the other 4 passengers attended and transferred by # 061Cantabria pic.twitter.com/xYvIO5yGE6 – Firefighters Santander City Council (@BombSantander) December 5, 2021

As a result of the accident, which occurred at around 6:10 p.m., Santander firefighters had to rescue eight people and free six who had been trapped in vehicles. The four occupants of the tourism, two of them minors, were taken by ambulance to the Marqués de Valdecilla University Hospital.

The firefighters moved two crews and a crane to the place, with a total of 13 personnel, to assist the two affected cars.

In one of the vehicles there were two other passengers, who were treated at the scene by personnel from the 061 Emergency and Health Emergencies Service, and in the other four people, who were also treated and later transferred by ambulance to the Marqués de Valdecilla Hospital.

The intervention, coordinated by the 112 Emergency Attention Center, was assisted by the National Police Corps and the Local Police.