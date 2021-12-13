12/13/2021 at 08:59 CET

Cristina Gallardo

Lying in a trial, despite understanding that it is done with the best of intentions, it is not free. The Criminal Court number 23 of Madrid has sentenced six months in prison and a fine of 270 euros, in addition to paying the costs of the proceedings, to a woman who gave false testimony during the trial against the citizen of Côte d’Ivoire who in January 2015 he killed a policeman by throwing him onto the Metro tracks From the capital.

The ruling, to which El Periódico de España has had access, It was issued on December 7 by Judge Juan Antonio Toro Peña, head of Criminal Court number 23 in Madrid, taking into account the mitigating circumstance of undue delay. The Prosecutor’s Office requested a higher sentence for this woman, of 1 year and 9 months in prison, while the agent’s family, represented as a private accusation, requested two years in prison.

It so happens that the woman, Sara D., learned after recounting the incident to her acquaintances that the public defender who had been the defense attorney, Ali Rada, worked in the office of the sister of one of them. Yode The Supreme Court confirmed in 2019 the conviction of 20 from prison imposed on this person by the death of the policeman.

The sentence analyzes the evidence gathered against this woman, especially the testimonies of other witnesses on the day of the event and the recording made of the platform at the time of the events, to conclude that he was untruthful during his statement in the trial that was held for this matter at the Provincial Court of Madrid.

During her testimony, the woman related that that day she had been to eat with her sister and that to get there she used the Metro, entered the station and heard screams on the middle floor. “When I approached two policemen were asking a boy for documentation and the boy asked what he had done, why did they ask him for documentation if he had not done anything, what was happening. I stopped because there was a lot of tension and I asked a police who had done (the defendant). Go your way, they answered me“, has explained.

He added, according to Europa Press on the day of his statement, that he stayed there watching what happened, following the movements of the three protagonists. Once on the platform, the person appearing, according to her testimony, was placed near a vending machine, and from there she saw the scene of the events. “He ran out and the police and grabbed him. The boy tried to let go and that’s when he falls to the tracks“, he claimed.

However, the witness stated certain contradictions in his story when the prosecutor showed that his name did not appear among the names that the police filmed after what happened. At another point in the trial, the representative of the Public Ministry questioned that the witness had bought the Metro ticket on the day of the events, January 2, 2015. The expert evidence corroborated these points, which has also been taken into account to convict her. .

“Cruelty and dangerousness”

In the sentence that the Supreme Court issued against the author of the death of the Police, the special “cruelty and dangerousness” of the condemned and the policeman was refused to fall after a struggle.

“In no case was it a stumble, or a fortuitous act due to a struggle, but rather a conscious, voluntary and deliberate act of dragging the agent with them and considering how possible that this would lead to the result that it finally caused, such as the death of the agent, “the sentence underlined.

The events occurred at the Embajadores metro station in Madrid, when the national policeman, who was on duty with his partner in the lobby of said station, required documentation from the accused. He refused to hand her over and continued to the platform, followed by the two officers, who insisted on the request, which caused a certain confrontation.

Rada, who was residing illegally in Spain, approached the edge of the platform and “at the moment when the convoy entered the station and when the head of the same was at its height, aware of the high probability that an eventual run over would be fatal and in order to end the life of the policeman, he pulled him and dragged him onto the road. “