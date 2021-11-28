11/28/2021 at 09:51 CET

A woman has been sentenced to six months in prison for using the disabled card from your deceased father to park in an area reserved for people with reduced mobility (PRM) in Pedregalejo. According to the sentence, which is final after showing agreement by all the parties and a serious warning to those who take advantage of this situation, she is considered the author of a crime of misuse of authentic public document and will have to face a three-month fine at the rate of three euros a day (270 euros). The ruling clarifies that he will be granted the suspension of the jail sentence for two years, although it warns that if during that period he commits a crime of any nature, it would imply full compliance.

The events tried occurred on June 12, 2020 in the Ventura de la Vega street, in the heart of the Pedregalejo neighborhood in the eastern area. The sentence considers it proven that the woman was surprised by the Local Police parking her vehicle in the space reserved for people with reduced mobility at the height of the Corpus Christi church. The agents verified that said card was issued in the name of her father, who at that time was not with her, this already supposes a infringement, since these car parks can only be used in the presence of the beneficiaries of the cards, who they are personal and non-transferable. However, subsequent actions by the agents revealed that the woman’s father died in November 2011, eight and a half years before the day the woman was caught using the card. It was from then on that the woman went on to be investigated for a criminal offense.

From picaresque to crime

Local Police from Malaga fighting for years against an activity that shows great lack of civility and empathy with the people who really need those parking lots. In this time, your agents have run into all kinds of situations. From the smart one who uses the card of a disabled relative in his absence to make some purchases at the Center or even go to work to those who continue to take advantage of these documents after the death of the beneficiaries. Many of these cases are uncovered after verifying that the documents are expired, although the agents have also faced people who have falsified the expiration date To increase its validity, they use color photocopies (documentary falsification) or even in the case of a former asylum worker who wore an old woman’s badge which I attended.