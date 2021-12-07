12/07/2021 at 12:59 CET

The Valencia Trinidad Alfonso EDP Marathon has returned to achieve some spectacular records in the elite despite the weather conditions preventing new records from being set for the event due to the strong wind that hit the day. In any case, beyond the victor’s marks Lawrence Cherono (2h05: 10) and Nancy jelagat (2h19: 31), other important records have been achieved, such as six new national records.

In addition to the special uniqueness of the Spain record, that Hamid ben douad share now with Ayad Lamdassem (València, 2020) by achieving exactly the same mark (2h06: 35), in the new goal of the Valencia Marathon Germany’s national record was also broken, that Amanal petros He lowered his own brand established last year in the city of running, leaving the clock at 2:06:27 (for the 2:07:18 he registered twelve months ago).

A great brand was also that of the Argentine Joaquín Arbe, who stopped the clock at 2:09:34, which is 23 seconds less than the previous record for Argentina. Another runner who beat his own record was Soh Rui Yong, who lowered Singapore’s national record in Valencia at 2:22:59.

In women, Paola Bonilla ran the Valencia Marathon 2h27: 37, which is 20 seconds less than the former registration of Ecuador. Mandana Nouri improved on Iran’s previous mark which was also his property, getting a time of 2:45:22.

Density of big brands in Valencia

In addition to this series of new national records, the professional and fastest runners in Valencia achieved marks that are summarized in 24 runners sub 2h10, 77 finish line entries under 2h20 and up to 211 lowering the bar from 2h30. In females, the winner Jelagat got off at 2:20, which was the objective of the test, but a total of 19 women entered the finish line with times less than 2h30.