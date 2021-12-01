12/01/2021

On at 21:01 CET

The Chairman of Iberdrola, Ignacio Galán, has delivered this afternoon the six awards that will be used to finance the winning projects in each of the categories into which the Iberdrola SuperA Awards are divided., an initiative that is in its second edition and that is part of the company’s commitment to promoting gender equality and, specifically, promoting excellence for women through sports practice.

With these awards, Iberdrola will support projects, programs and initiatives related to women and girls in six categories: Grassroots Sports, Competition, Inclusion, Social Integration, Dissemination and Sustainability, each of which will receive a prize worth 50,000 euros.

The Iberdrola SuperA Social category award went to the Donosti CUP in theWorld Foundation, from the Basque Country, whose purpose is to organize the Donosti Cup Soccer Tournament, in which an international team and another team from our country will participate.

For its part, the girls of the Baruca de Jaén Acrobatic Gymnastics Club will be able to compete nationally and internationally with the improvement that will be made in its facilities, by winning the Base Category award.

Vicente del Bosque at the Iberdrola SuperA Awards

| IBERIAN PRESS

In addition, thanks to the Iberdrola SuperA Competition award, The women of the Bolaños sports club in Ciudad Real will have the necessary sports equipment and training to make the leap to professional handball.

On the other hand, the SuperA Difusión award will serve to disseminate the documentary that tells the story of 10 women, Mariburruntzi Sinkro Taldea, who began to practice artistic swimming at age 50, reconciling their family, work and sports life.

Valencia will have the first adapted cycling school for women and girls, promoted by the Paralympic athlete Ruth Aguilar. The project achieved the Iberdrola SuperA Inclusión award, while The Royal Spanish Canoeing Federation may establish Clean Waters Day at the national level in order to improve the environment where this sport is practiced, thanks to the SuperA Sustainability award.

All these awards were announced during a gala presented by Sara Escudero, which was attended by the members of the Jury of Honor, Vicente del Bosque, Jesús Carballo, Marta Arcey Teresa Perales; along with the athletes Carolina Marín (badminton), Ona Carbonell (swimming), Sandra Sánchez (karate), Amanda Sampedro (soccer), Liliana Fernández (Volleyball), Alejandra Querada (gymnastics), Elsa Baquerizo (Volleyball), Steffy Navarro (Gymnastics ), Desirée Vila (adapted athletics), Clara Azurmendi (badminton), María Delgado (for swimming) and Adiaratou Iglesias (for athlete), among others.