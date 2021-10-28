10/28/2021 at 1:47 PM CEST

The Internet has a large amount of content, many times not suitable for the age of the kids. With a few quick searches our sons and daughters can find for not and others violent content.

Consumption of child pornography it begins more and more at younger ages due to the democratization of technologies and the easy access that children have to electronic devices. According to data from the Foundation for Help Against Drug Addiction (FAD) and Save the Children, it is at the age of 8 that children have their first encounter with porn.

As parents we cannot always supervise the time that children spend on the Internet. To be safe and restrict pages where you can find pornographic content, we can help each other in different ways. tools that we find on the web.

Tools to restrict pornographic content on the Internet

We bring you 6 search engines and tools that allow you to block and restrict pornography and other violent and inappropriate content

Google SafeSearch

It is a Google tool that filters out pornographic, violent and bloody image content. If our children use our computer to search for things or entertain themselves, it is advisable to have it activated. To do this, we must go to the Google SafeSearch Settings and activate the restriction of results with explicit content.

Kiddle

Alternative for boys and girls to the Google search engine. This search engine sorts its results and presents in the first position those made for children, since it works through Google SafeSearch technology. However, it does contain Google-provided ads that have not been filtered for children. Its interface is presented with larger than usual images and fonts, as well as more striking colors. You can access Kiddle with this link.

Kiddle search only shows content made for kids | Kiddle

Bunis

It is another search engine for children that can be used as an alternative to Google. It also works through Google SafeSearch, so that it excludes pornographic content, as well as it has databases that include words and pages of inappropriate content. Parents can create an account to monitor their children’s use and searches. You can access Bunis at this link.

Bunis is another safe search engine for children | Bunis

Kidrex

Another search engine that filters the contents of Google and only shows those appropriate for children. Like Kiddle, it also shows ads that are not reviewed whether they are kid-friendly or not. You can access Kidrex at this link.

KidRex is a safe search engine where children will not find inappropriate content | KidRex

Child search engine

This page, in addition to using the Google search engine, has its own filters for text, photos and videos. It also has a database with the right pages and the ones unsuitable for children. You can access Child Search with this link.

Children’s search engine allows children to surf the web safely | Child Finder

KidSplorer

Unlike the previous ones, you have to download this program on your computer. It is a search engine that only shows child-safe sites. It allows us to add or remove web pages that we consider inappropriate, as well as control the time our children spend on the network. You can download it with this link.

Although all these tools are useful, it is best to accompany our children in using the Internet. Likewise, to prevent them from entering pages where there is pornographic content, it is essential to provide them with an affective-sexual education so that they know that, if they come across inappropriate content, they should close that page and notify their parents.