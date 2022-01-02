

Investigators noted that the two shooters have not yet been arrested.

Philadelphia police reported six people were injured, including one in critical condition., after two men fired more than 60 shots in a neighborhood Thursday night.

Authorities responded to several calls reporting shooting in the Germantown neighborhood around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, and found a 21-year-old woman who was shot several times in the chest and stomach in a semi-conscious state, being transferred to a local hospital and remaining in critical condition.

It is speculated that the woman, who suffered multiple gunshot wounds, may have been the target of the suspects due to the fact that she was hit by the bullets so many times. But it was difficult for investigators to determine who the target was and who was injured by the stray bullets.

At the moment the subjects have not been caught, and the police said that they found around 65 casings of two semiautomatic weapons of different calibers.

“The crime scene is very extensive. We found more than 65 shell casings. That’s a lot of shots, ”said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.

Moments later, five men arrived at various hospitals in the city with gunshot wounds due to the incident, aged between 19 and 29 years. They were reported to have leg and foot injuries, Small said.

Meanwhile, a city of Philadelphia web portal that tracks shooting and hospital victims showed that there have been 1,827 non-fatal shooting victims in the state as of Tuesday in 2021, an increase of more than 600 people from pre-levels. pandemic, The Associated Press reported.

Philadelphia police also showed 559 homicides to date, being the largest on record since the city began monitoring murders in 1960.

