The machines have returned to the Valdeflores area, but not to excavate any mine, either underground or open pit, but for the restoration of spaces where the mining company carried out surveys in 2017 and 2018. With this, the company complies with a sentence of a court in Mérida, which confirmed the resolution of the Extremadura Board that sanctioned Tecnología Extremadura del Lithium (TEL) for the substantial modification of roads and paths.

In a few days it will be six years since this initiative began with the mining registration contest called by the Junta de Extremadura. Its resolution is pending what the court decides on the appeal filed by the company against the Board’s decision to deny the permit to investigate the mining resources of Valdeflores. David Valls, general director of Infinity Lithium in Spain, assured this Tuesday that the documentation has already been prepared to present to the Board the new underground project once a court decision favorable to the company has been reached. Until then, everything depends on what is decided in court.

The main argument of the Board for denying the research permit is that the General Municipal Urban Plan is not being complied with, which prevents extractive activities in the Valdeflores area where Tecnología Extremeña del Litio, a company owned by Sacyr and Infinity, projects the mine.

The company maintains that with the underground project the limitations of the general plan are not effective, while the city council has insisted that, despite the change in the project, the general plan continues to limit the use of the area for a mine.

However, in its decision on the appeal, the court must rule on the change in the administration’s criteria, which in 2016 granted the permit and in 2021 denied it, and on the company’s proposals that the refusal of the authorization is It is based on the fact that the area cannot be excavated and surveyed when the investigation tasks are more extensive and they do not have to be limited to mechanical probes.

If the company obtained the research authorization, then it could request the exploitation of the mine derived from that research permit, at that time it could deliver to the Board, as competent in Mines, your underground exploitation plan.

On the other hand, Valls confirmed that the company has presented allegations against the declaration of the Sierra de la Mosca as Protected Landscape, a part of the space that is to be protected coincides with the research permit Expansion of Valdeflores that the Board gave a year ago to the company.

The project of a lithium mine in Valdeflores from its inception, in November 2015, until the change to underground, announced on October 14, 2021

The mining registration contest and the first research permit for Sacyr

The general direction of Mines issued a resolution on November 16, 2015 in which it called a public contest for expired mining records, its surface had been left free, as stated in the aforementioned resolution. What was done with the resolution was to apply article 53 of the Mining Law (the granting of research permits on land that may be registrable will be resolved by public tender – the tender is the one that gives the land the character of recordable- Among the offers received, the one that offers the better scientific and technical conditions and economic and social advantages). In that call was the Cerro Milano mining registry with twelve mining grids. In the resolution of the contest in April 2016, priority was given to the request of Valoriza Minería, a company of the Sacyr group, which in February of that year requested permission to investigate two mining grids that were within the Cerro Milano registry (in those two grids there would be the mine). On December 16, the announcement of the Ministry of Economy and Infrastructure was published in the Official Gazette of Extremadura, granting Valoriza Mining the research permit for mining resources in Valdeflores. That same permit was denied this year.

The social movement against the mine in 2017 and the petition to exploit Valdeflores

With this research permit, the first surveys in the area are started. The Australian company Plymouth Minerals (later to be known as Infinity Lithium) enters the scene, joining Sacyr in this mining project. In May 2017, the Industrial, Energy and Mining Planning service of the Ministry of Economy and Infrastructure granted a second research permit, called Expansion of Valdeflores, on 45 mining grids. The authorization is already granted to Tecnología Extremeña del Litio (TEL), a company owned by Sacyr and Plymouth Minerals. On that date, the first protests against the project, led, among others, by conservation groups, highlighting Adenex and Acima. On October 18, 2017, the general director of Mines, Olga García, current counselor for the Ecological Transition, confirmed that on the 10th of that month, Tecnología Extremadura del Lithium had asked the Board for permission to operate a mine of lithium in Valdeflores. It was the moment when the company was closest to being able to carry out the excavation of the mine. This request was accompanied by documentation on its exploitation plans for an open pit mine.

Planted by the mayor in January 2018 and the mine begins to be covered almost daily

Until October 2017, the rejection of the mine had a residual treatment in the media. That month, the plenary session of the city council, in a motion presented by the PP, demanded that the Board not grant any permission until the council gave an opinion (it was a more political motion – the PP and PSOE struggle, which governed the Board, – that real because the city council is an administration that always has to report). In December 2017, things start to go wrong for the company. First, the research permit Ampliación Valdeflores had been canceled a few weeks before and in the new public presentation of the application, 9,000 allegations were delivered (a sample of social rejection) and in the plenary session of the local corporation, the rejection of the mine has already transcended. The mayor, Elena Nevado, was lukewarm in her statements, but the PSOE councilors, including its spokesperson Luis Salaya, expressed their concern (the exploitation project had been in the Board since October). On January 25, 2018, it was Nevado that He already clearly announced his no to mine (He had learned about the mine project in a meeting with the then counselor José Luis Navarro). From that intervention, the mine began to be covered in the media.

The city council for the surveys and the Board cancels the request for exploitation of the mine

In the first months of 2018, the mine project becomes politicized. The company makes its first information campaign to confront the social rejection generated by the mine. But in those first weeks of that year an effective decision was made to stop the project. The mayor signed on February 16 a resolution that paralyzes the surveys that the company carried out in the Valdeflores area, it was the last field work in the space where the mine is projected. The argument was that the company had exceeded the work authorized by the council itself. Three legal proceedings related to the mine are derived from this decision. The result, although one of them is still open, is that the company has to restore the space (it is what you are doing now) and you do not have to submit a new restoration plan. If the decision of February 2018 stopped the project, the lace was given by the Ministry of Economy on May 29, 2019, a few days after the elections, when it announced the resolution that canceled the research permit it had given in November 2016 and with it the exploitation request fell. The decision was made when Acima’s appeal was successful due to a defect in the publicity process of the research permit application.

The company resumes its path and requests a new research permit

The company, especially Infinity Lithium since Sacyr has practically disappeared publicly from this initiative, returned to the fray and in October 2019, its then executive director, Vincent Ledoux, presented the changes made to the project, some modifications that affected the duration of the useful life of the project, in the number of jobs and in the rehabilitation of the mine. Then it was assured by the company that an underground mine project was not contemplated. Just a few days later, on October 16 of this year, the Junta de Extremadura reopened the public information procedure for the new research permit requested by Tecnología Extremadura del Lithium. And on October 24, Olga García, already as counselor for the Ecological Transition, appeared before the Extremadura Assembly to explain that the processing of the file would be followed until the end and that the powers that the city council has in the spatial planning, with a General Municipal Urban Plan that does not allow extractive uses in the Valdeflores area. To this research permit, thousands of allegations and the report of the city council, which was decisive in the resolution of the file.

Authorization to investigate is not given and the company presents an underground project

The last year in the history of this project has been marked by two decisions of the Industrial, Energy and Mining Planning Service of the Ministry for Ecological Transition and Sustainability. One was announced on December 22, 2020, when it was announced that the Ampliación Valdeflores research permit had been authorized, the same one that was granted in May 2017 and was later canceled, but it is a permit that prevents extractive work from being carried out. in the area where the General Municipal Urban Plan of Cáceres prevents it. But the decisive decision was announced on April 8, 2021, that day it was announced that the Valdeflores research permit was not given to the company. The permission that was authorized in 2016 was not given in the year 2021, when to take the agreement there were reports from the city council that insist that extractive work is not authorized in the entire space of the two grids of the investigation request . On October 14, the company gave a new twist when he presented his underground mine plan. But in order for it to be presented to the Board, the appeal filed in court against the decision not to grant the Valdeflores research permit must be resolved beforehand.

There are already four legal proceedings related to this project

There are four legal proceedings related to the mine, two already have a sentence. The first, from a court in Mérida and this year, is the one that now obliges the company to restore the spaces where it carried out the surveys in 2017 and 2018. This resolution considered that the company had made substantial modifications to the existing roads in Valdeflores when he started the probes. It was issued in relation to a sanctioning file processed by the Board with the imposition of a fine of 2,500 euros to the company. The second resolution agrees with the company and will not have to submit a new restoration plan for the repair of the work done in the Valdeflores area in 2017 and 2018 and which is now being restored. The third process is pending resolution and is due to the sanction imposed by the city council on the company for exceeding the authorization given by the municipality when the surveys were carried out. But of all the procedures, the key is the one that has to resolve the appeal filed by the mining company against the Board’s decision not to grant the Valdeflores research permit. The presentation of the new underground project depends on the courts ruling earlier on the April 2021 decision of the Board.