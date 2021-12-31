He came back as if he hadn’t left. After 2 weeks without playing, Kevin Durant gave a very good performance, but neither his drive, nor the fantastic triple-double of James harden they served to avoid the defeat of the Nets before the Sixers.

Philadelphia won at Brookyn 102-110 with 34 points, 7 rebounds and 3 steals from Joel embiid, who scored 16 points in the first 10 minutes of the game, with 25 points, 7 rebounds and 5 of 8 from the triple of a fantastic and mature Tyrese maxey and with 17 points and 6 assists from Seth curry, precisely the 3 players who were essential for his team in the final stretch of the game.

Match 97-97 on the scoreboard with 3:14 left. From there, decisive 3-11 set for Sixers with Embiid’s 2 + 1 play from a beautiful back to the basket, Maxey’s triple, Curry’s triple and Maxey’s own double, who played with poise of veteran the crucial minutes. The trio that scored their team’s 11 points in that set, a set in which we could see an unusual airball by Kevin Durant, which in the last seconds of the game ended up locked with Embiid.

It was, perhaps, the most media image of the night. Embiid caused a 2 + 1 after an offensive rebound with 15 seconds to play and before he threw and missed the additional he and Durant faced each other saying a little of everything, which cost each player a technical foul.

Sixers won the game led from the band by Dan Burke, since your head coach, Doc Rivers, tested positive for Covid-19 and that his assistants Sam cassell Y Brian Adams They also fell into the networks of the pandemic, to which we must add that Dave joerger he had to leave the team in November due to cancer. All this carom led Burke into an unexpected situation that he resolved well.

Brooklyn had Durant with 33 points (14 in the third quarter) and Harden with a powerful triple-double: 33 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists. Harden pitched 18 free practice games and played at a very high level. But behind them there was little. A little of LaMarcus Aldridge Y Nic Claxton in attack, because in defense they were always inferior to the high of the rival team. The rest, gray.

The Nets were killed by their ineffectiveness from the triple and their 17 turnovers (14 in the first half and only 3 in the second), by only 7 of the Sixers, some Sixers who did not have the best version of Tobias Harris, but they did benefit from the work of Thybulle and of the good proposals from the substitution of Georges niang Y Andre Drummond, which in the first part crushed Brooklyn in the area, just as Embiid did.

After this game, the Sixers remain at 19-16 and the Nets continue to lead the East at 23-10, but closely pursued by the Bulls.