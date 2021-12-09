

The winning numbers for the drawing were 21, 46, 47, 57 and 62 with a Powerball number of 8.

A group of 16 co-workers from the Pense Brothers Drilling company in Fredericktown matched all five numbers in the Powerball drawing on November 8, although the news was released this week.

The $ 1 million prize pool will be divided evenly among the 16 winners, each of whom will receive $ 62,500 before taxes.

The group has been playing every week for about two years and before that they played whenever the jackpot was big enough.

“We checked the tickets in the morning and on Tuesday morning the guy checking them was looking at the first ticket and he had a blank look and he got up and started walking towards us and said ‘he says we won $ 1 million dollars’ ”Said one of the winners, according to 7 News Miami.

“Of course we thought he was joking and then he showed us his phone. Then another guy checked with his phone that he also had the application and said the same thing, “he added.

Even after several of the winners verified the numbers through the app, they were still not entirely convinced.

But it wasn’t a joke or a hoax and the group had hit five of the numbers. The winning numbers for the November 8 drawing were 21, 46, 47, 57 and 62 with a Powerball number of 8.

“I never thought we would earn anything substantial, just a few dollars every now and then. The money is going to the savings account for now and then I will decide what to do, maybe go to Disney World, ”said another of the winners.

Several of the winners are single men and said they plan to go on a singles cruise together. Others said they will most likely put the money in savings.

According to the Missouri Lottery, in fiscal 2021, Madison County players won more than $ 2.2 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, the stores where the tickets were purchased received more than $ 228,000 in commissions and bonuses, and more than $ 1 million in lottery winnings went to educational programs in the county.

