Spain has returned medium risk of contagion by coronavirus by exceeding the incidence of 53 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. The experts consulted by El Periódico de España argue that this scenario it was predictable: the effectiveness of vaccines is not one hundred percent and, although few, there are people who are still not immunized in our country. In communities like the Valencian, more than 90% of admitted for coronavirus in the ICU are unvaccinated patients, in this case foreign tourists.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has already warned that Europe is a “critical point of regrowth” and that has become the “epicenter” of the pandemic, due to the increase in cases in recent weeks. In Germany, the authorities notified about 34,000 daily cases of coronavirus on Thursday, which is the maximum number in the European country since the beginning of the crisis.

Only in RussiaMore than 40,000 cases and nearly 2,000 deaths from the virus during the last day have been registered this Friday, figures close to historical highs, amid a constant rebound in recent weeks. Many are unvaccinated and, in addition, the rate of immunization is much slower.

Is Spain safe?

From Spain, the message of the Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, is that our situation, thanks to the very high vaccination rates as often remembered, is much more favorable to have the “virus cornered”. This was stated this week after the plenary session of the Interterritorial Council of the National Health System. Furthermore, the Health Minister considers that we are closer and closer to achieving group immunity which, initially, the experts placed at 70% of the vaccinated population. Now, as the delta variant is more contagious, the target has been raised up to 90%.

After 12 weeks of decline in the notification of cases, Darias has admitted that, however, during the last 15 days, it has been observed a gentle climb of the accumulated incidence, with a certain tendency to stabilization and progressive decreases both in hospital occupancy, as in ICUs and number of deaths. On October 15, the incidence of covid-19 stood at 40.85 cases, the lowest point after the fifth wave.

In addition, the minister congratulates herself on these “Spectacular & rdquor; figures recorded by our vaccination campaign: more than 38 million people with at least one dose; 37.4 million people with the complete regimen – almost 89% of the target population – and more than 1.2 million people who have already received an additional dose of the vaccine. However, cases continue to climb. In relation to the current average incidence of infections in Spain, this Friday’s report shows that the accumulated incidence in the last 14 days per 100,000 inhabitants stands at 53.77, up from 51.61 on Thursday. In the past two weeks, a total of 25,516 positives have been registered.

An expected scenario

Days before this rise in the incidence registered in Spain in the last fifteen days, this newspaper launched a question to different experts: can we consider the pandemic controlled? Even then they warned: the general impression is that, in some way, yes. At least when it comes to indicators and vaccination rates. But cautiously.

Was a rebound in incidence in Spain foreseeable? Do these data mean that we should be concerned when we had already started to gain momentum and the pandemic was almost controlled? “I think so, it was to be expected. I do not know if it will become a sixth wave, but, first, we must remember that immunization is not complete in all patients despite the vaccinations, because the one hundred percent effectiveness does not exist in any drug, or in any medicine, “the Dr. José Polo, President of the Spanish Society of Primary Care Physicians (Semergen).

There is a “minimal, but not vaccinated” population that would justify this rise in the incidence of cases, according to Dr. Polo

In addition, Dr. Polo draws attention to a fact. Despite these high percentages of immunization, there is a population that remains unvaccinated. “Minimal, but not vaccinated”he insists. In addition, he speaks of certain “age groups” who have refused to receive their doses and considers that “probably” the incidence is due to those infected in that age group.

By sections, those who most resist being vaccinated – and therefore those who would trigger the incidence – are between 30 and 39 years old. At least in the Community of Madrid, where there is already 89.4% of the population – 12 years and older – with the complete regimen and 91.1% with at least one dose.

With data provided by the Ministry of Health, relative to Friday, November 5, the percentage of people immunized with a complete schedule in that band is 77%, compared to 100% of those over 70; 87.8% of those between 40 and 49; 78.6% of those between 20 and 29 and even 80.3% among adolescents between 12 and 19 years old. To encourage those laggards, the region will vaccinate with mobile teams this weekend in several municipalities such as Brunete or Arganda del Rey.

TOURISTS INSUMISOS

The Valencian Community Health Department provides El Periódico de España with very significant data in the same direction. 90.9% of the patients who have been admitted with coronavirus in the intensive care units of Valencian hospitals – currently there are 46 critically ill patients – had not received their doses of the vaccine.

Especially striking is the case of the ICU of the Alicante hospital of the Marina Baixa, in Villajoyosa. The ICU is full and 75% are tourist patients not vaccinated and intubated by covid-19. This was denounced on Twitter by cardiologist Alberto Cordero, a specialist at the San Juan hospital, in the same province.

The ICU of H. Marina Baixa is full and 75% are tourist patients not vaccinated and intubated by Covid19 pneumonia.

The ICU of the rest of the hospitals are not much better.

The heart attack code of @cardiosanjuan does not stop but there are already problems to enter patients pic.twitter.com/LbeGbD2Zw2 – Alberto Cordero (@acorderofort) November 1, 2021

The Federation of Health and Social Health Sectors of CC.OO. in this community admits that there is concern. The data they provide is that, in this health center, this Friday there are 15 people admitted to the ward and 6 in the ICU with coronavirus. They are mostly foreigners not vaccinated.

Right now, they continue, non-covid ICU patients are already in the URPA (Post Anesthetic Resuscitation Unit) which is a surgical area, to maintain the double circuit. If the number of positive cases increases, the scheduled surgical activity would be suspended because patients not infected by the virus would enter the operating room space, creating a clean zone.