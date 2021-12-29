12/29/2021 at 2:59 PM CET

The Spanish Federation of Ice Sports (RFEDH) has confirmed that the skater Marco Zandron has received approval for his Spanish nationality to participate in the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games together with Laura Barquero.

On September 24, the couple achieved qualification for the next Games in the Chinese capital, in which for the first time Spain will compete in the form of figure skating in pairs.Boatman Y Zandron They then achieved one of the last three tickets at stake for Beijing 2022 by signing a brilliant second place in the Nebelhorn Trophy held in the German town of Oberstdorf and the RFEDH decided that they would be the ones to compete in Beijing.

The Nebelhorn Trophy was only the second international competition of the couple made up of the Madrid-born and the skater of Italian origin, which was formalized in December 2020 and that in its international premiere two weeks before it achieved the silver medal in the Trophy. Lombardy.

Marco Zandron He was born in September 1998 in the Italian town of Bolzano and in 2004 he joined the Madrid Dream Ice Club.

The nationalization of Zandron is added to those previously obtained by Olivia smart Y Kirill Jalvayin, born in England and Russia, respectively, who make up the other two couples that choose to compete in Beijing.

With the qualification for the Games of Zandron Y Boatman Spanish athletic skating will have for the first time representation both in the modality of couples, as in dance, after the eleventh place achieved in the World Cups by Sara hurtado Y Kirill Jalyavin, who compete for the square with the couple formed by Olivia smart Y Adrian Diaz.