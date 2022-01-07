01/07/2022 at 13:03 CET

Sergi Mejias

Ski mountaineering pushes higher. Each time it has more practitioners. And not only because of the effect of the pandemic. Before the Covid, the skimo sector was already growing notably both in skiers and in the supply of equipment and in the marking of itineraries for their practice in various ski resorts. “In the last six years, the practice of ski touring has exploded For different reasons, such as that people who cycle in winter change their intense activity in winter and many do it with skimo. With the Covid and not being able to open the stations, a second explosion was experienced, as in France. In our case it has grown by 40% & rdquor ;, he explains Víctor Castellón, head of Atomic in Spain.

According to this study carried out by the firm Atomic Out of a population of 5,000 respondents, the connection with nature and the pursuit of adventure are the main reasons for cross-country skiing. In addition, health and social aspects are also mentioned as motivation to ski without using ski lifts. “People enjoy skiing in the mountains, climbing on their own to access a natural environment & rdquor;, asserts Castellón.

The study itself identifies three different groups of backcountry skiers: firstly, the fast and light who want to maximize their fitness on the mountain and climb quickly; second, the ‘freeriders’ who seek to reach remote terrain and ski across tracks without footprints; and thirdly, the largest group of skiers in off-road tour who want to experience nature and adventure both on the ascent and on the descent.

From ACNA (Snow and Avalanche Awareness Association), affirm that in Spain also there is a growth in the number of backcountry skiers. ACNA is a non-profit association that includes professionals and amateurs with the aim of raising awareness and disseminating knowledge about snow and avalanches. ACNA and Atomic collaborate in the promotion of basic knowledge for the practice of backcountry-touring safely: “Regardless of the chosen discipline of the three mentioned in the study, the mountain skier must be aware of the environment, the technique and, above all, the objective and subjective dangers of winter mountains. Both in controlled environments and on the ground of adventure “- comments ACNA.

Faced with this authentic boom, Castellón himself advises that “To start with, live the first experience and see if you like it or not, it is best to rent a computer. You can currently find very good rental equipment. First tests and then for safety you start to practice it on the itineraries of a ski resort, like the ones that have been marked in the ski resorts. Railways of the Generalitat de Catalunya, because it is a controlled environment and no avalanche hazard. And going down, as you do down the alpine ski slope, you don’t need a high level of skiing.

They also match from Strava, the leading social platform for athletes with the world’s largest sports community of more than 95 million athletes. In its annual report confirm that 2021 has been a crucial year for sport. In the snow, 2021 has been marked by closures and restrictions in ski resorts and this factor may have caused an increase in the practice of cross-country skiing and ski mountaineering, which has multiplied by 2.5 in the entire world. In Spain, the practice of both disciplines has multiplied by 1.6, being one of the sports that has grown the most in 2021.