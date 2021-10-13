Allows you to control the functions of the headphones exclusively by voice. With updates to the Skullcandy app over the air.

The most outstanding functionality of the Skull-iQ technology is the control of the headphones through voice commands in a very intuitive way for the user. By simply saying “Hey Skullcandy”, the voice control starts and it is possible to play or pause the music, answer or reject calls, connect the Stay-Aware mode to keep an eye on the environment or even open Spotify, effectively, with a simple voice command. Thanks to a pioneering collaboration with Spotify, Skullcandy is the first audio brand with voice access to Spotify Tap. With a single “Hey Skullcandy, Spotify,” the user can access music and podcasts without touching the phone. Mind you, you can also activate it by pressing a button on the headphones.

In addition, with Skull-iQ it is very easy to control the assistant of any device by voice without the need for additional configurations. They are interesting functions for everyone looking for flexibility, especially for very active people who want to listen to their music while practicing their favorite sport such as snowboarding, mountain biking or skateboarding, among others.

True wireless Push Active headphones: proprietary features

The Push Active are the newest addition to Skullcandy’s fully wireless headphone collection. They are a perfect model to get started with Skull-iQ technology and experience the freedom of hands-free voice control. Its design has been specifically conceived for the practice of high intensity activities. Thanks to its fit with adaptable arches to the ear and its high resistance to water and sweat, the Push Active totally wireless sports headphones are the perfect companions to take your music with you anywhere.

Firmware updates are done wirelessly, through the Skullcandy app, in order to add new features and enjoy the latest improvements. Their sound quality and noise-isolating setting have been engineered by acoustics experts, supported by precision dual microphones. In terms of autonomy, they offer up to 44 hours of continuous playback: 10 hours in the headphones and 34 hours through the charging case.

Precisely, the fast charging case connects via USB-C and offers the interesting feature that, after only 10 minutes with the headphones on charge, they have 2 hours of battery life. Other interesting functionalities of the Skullcandy Push Active is that they are based on Bluetooth 5.2, have automatic power on and connection, automatic pairing with the last device used, are resistant to sweat and water (IP55) and, as is the norm of the house, They include built-in Tile location technology, so that in case of loss or loss, it is possible to ‘call the headphones’ from the Tile app to locate them.

€ 79.99

www.skullcandy.eu