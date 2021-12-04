Each person is different, so it is each of us who must discover how much we need to rest. A doctor helps us.

The golden rule tells us that an adult person has to sleep between 7 and 9 hours a day to rest completely. But how much exactly?

The reality is that there are many variants that come into play. For instance, age. Babies have to sleep 17 hours a day. Children 9 or 10, and the figure goes down, to a minimum of 7 hours. Below that, the problems begin.

Dr. Raj Dasgupta proposes a Sleep calculator, through the Healthline medical website, so that you know exactly what time should you go to sleep, if you want to get a good rest.

The first thing we have to calculate is the hours we need to rest well.

It is convenient to try a few days to sleep 7, 7.5, 8 and 9 hours, and check in which band we feel most rested, and we do not sleep during the day.

You may feel good sleeping 6 hours, but surely in the long term and with age, that lack of rest will take its toll.

Once you know the fringe you need to feel rested without having to drink caffeine, you have to take into account sleep cycles.

The phases of sleep

The sleep cycle is divided into 4 phases, and in total it lasts between 90 and 100 minutes. These four phases are repeated in cycles of about 90 minutes.

The ideal is waking up at the end of one of these cycles, because the impact will be less: we will wake up more clear and energetic than if we woke up in the middle of a cycle.

Because Doctors recommend sleeping in multiples of about 90 minutes (hour and a half).

The ideal is to sleep a minimum of 6 hours (four cycles), and from there 7 hours and a half, 9 hours, etc.

This way you will wake up with more energy, and without headaches.

Calculated

Depending on the time frame that fits your body, select a time that is a multiple of 90 minutes (1.5 hours).

That is, if you have calculated that you should sleep between 7 and 8 hours to feel rested all day, choose 7.5 hours, because it is a multiple of 1.5 hours. 5 x 1.5 = 7.5. You will sleep 5 sleep cycles.

You only have to subtract 7.5 hours from the time you have to get up, and you will know what time you have to go to sleep.

If some days you go to sleep more or less, try to be a multiple of 1.5 hours (one sleep cycle). For example, 6, 9, or 10.5 hours.

Try it, and you will feel more energetic during the day.