Everything in life has pros and cons, and sleeping with your dog is no exception.; but various investigations have found more benefits of this practice than disadvantages, benefits that you can experience and also your dog.

Benefits for people

Sleeping with a dog, cat or some other pet has more advantages than disadvantages, as found by various investigations. Disadvantages include the natural movement of pets, which can walking on the bed sometime in the night, waking your human out of deep sleep, but in return many people can experience psychological and emotional well-being by sharing the bed with their companion animals.

According to data collected by the Sleep Medicine Center at the Mayo Clinic in Phoenix, 56% of people who slept with their pets perceived that the animals were beneficial for their sleep and only 20% were disturbed by them. This is particularly true for people who suffer from anxiety or depression, as they feel accompanied and welcomed by his furry companions.

Children and teenagers also have benefits from sharing a bed with their pets. Research from the Canadian Pediatric Public Health Psychology Laboratory found that children who sleep with their pets rest just as well as those who don’t, so this practice is not disturbing as some parents consider it.

Benefits for animals

Pets also benefit from bed sharing with their humans, as it helps them improve trust in their caregivers and experience an increase in oxytocin and dopamine, something that undoubtedly causes them well-being. And a dog or cat that feels good will have fewer behavior problems or destructive behaviors.

When not to try

Experts suggest sleeping with pets It is not a good idea when the human suffers from sleep disorders such as insomnia, apnea or nightlife.Bedding animals can worsen these already harmful conditions. It is also not recommended for those who suffer from allergies or respiratory problems such as asthma or obstructive pulmonary disease, since allergens present in the saliva, hair or skin of animals can worsen symptoms.

Other cases in which it is not a good idea, is when there are exotic pets at home, such as ferrets and guinea pigs, with which specific health and safety recommendations should be followed.

Read more:

Benefits and challenges of adopting an adult dog

10 signs your dog loves you, according to science

National Dog Day: 4 tips to communicate with your pet

Dogs can detect negative people, science says