11/04/2021 at 23:22 CET

David Page

The small electric, on the warpath for the new measures that the Government is preparing to lower the electricity bill. The Ministry for the Ecological Transition, commanded by Vice President Teresa Ribera, plans to remove part of the renewable production from the wholesale market to use it only to cover the demand for the regulated tariff and to do so at a fixed price. Independent marketers fear that this would lead to a drain on their clients towards the large electricity companies, which are the ones that are obliged to offer the regulated rate.

The government’s plans, which are expected to be approved in the Council of Ministers next week, include excluding the producers of renewable that have a specific remuneration through a guaranteed profitability (Recore) and use their production throughout 2022 to supply customers of the regulated rate at a stable price of about 60 euros per megawatt hour (MWh). During the past month the market has remained permanently above 200 euros MWh.

The Association of Independent Marketers of Energía (ACIE) has sent a communication to the Ministry for Ecological Transition highlighting the need to “avoid crossing red lines that could alter, in a harmful way for free competition and liberalization of the electricity market, the current configuration of the electricity market & rdquor ;, by feeding a specific rate with “an intervened price & rdquor ;. And the association of small electricity companies reveals its intention to present a formal complaint to the European authorities to overturn the measures if the Government finally approves them.

“ACIE announces the immediate processing of a complaint to European authorities for the adoption of public measures that reinforce the dominant position of the big electric companies & rdquor ;, the organization underlines in a statement. The association maintains that the measures prepared by the Executive “are contrary to the price setting limitations (within the framework of the principles of liberalization of the electricity sector that govern the European Directives and Regulations in this matter), intervention in the market and configuration of the same for the purposes of market coupling in the European internal market & rdquor ;.

ACIE -which groups together trading companies such as Axpo, Aldro, Fenie or Factorenergía- warns that applying the new regulation prepared by the Ministry would mean an “immediate brake on the liberalization of the retail market & rdquor; and, above all, “a potential massive transfer of clients & rdquor; to the regulated domestic rate, as it is an “artificially reduced rate with which free marketers could not compete & rdquor ;. Currently, only the large integrated electrical groups (Endesa, Iberdrola, Naturgy, EDP and Repsol) offer a regulated tariff, called Voluntary Price for the Small Consumer (PVPC).

In addition, ACIE considers with the new measures the complete financing scheme is in danger through its activity of representing independent generations before the electricity market, which provides them with a source of financial working capital that makes their activity viable. “What can, therefore, endanger their continuity & rdquor ;, emphasizes the organization.

“If the current structure of the representation service were altered, marketers would lose a source of financing of approximately € 1 billion and they would have to deposit a huge amount of guarantees with OMIE (Operator of the Iberian Energy Market) with their own funds. In addition to supplying the generation of possible conflicts between marketers and the affected producers in relation to the coverage contracts that may have signed & rdquor ;, the independent electricity companies denounce.