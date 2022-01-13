After two decades of questions and concerns about its reliability, the smart guns customized could finally reach the US market soon, as reported by ..

LodeStar Works, SmartGunz and Biofire are the three companies that have developed a ‘Smart Gun’ project.

The LodeStar company, presented its 9mm smart gun to shareholders and investors in Boise, Idaho; while SmartGunz reported that the police are still testing their model. Both companies andThey hope to have a commercially available product this year.

.

According to the LodeStar co-founder, Gareth glaser, was inspired by the stories of children who were shot while playing with their relative’s gun. He stressed that these weapons could prevent these tragedies thanks to the technology that allows authenticate user identity and deactivate the weapon in case someone else tries to fire it.

He also claimed that they could reduce suicides, disable lost or stolen weapons and offer security to police officers and prison guards who fear that their weapons will be stolen.

How does it work?

There is only three ways where the gun would work for its owner: fingerprint recognition, smartphone pairing, or a keyboard. The user can program it as he wants.

LodeStar integrated a fingerprint reader and a chip Near field communication enabled by a phone app, plus a PIN pad. The weapon can be licensed for more than one user.

.

The fingerprint reader unlocks the gun in microseconds, but since it may not work when wet or in other harsh conditions, the PIN pad is there as a backup.

LodeStar did not demonstrate the near field communication signal, but it would act as a secondary backup, enabling the weapon as fast as users can open the application on their phones.

The LodeStar weapon, aimed at first-time buyers, would retail for 895 dollars. While the SmartGunz pistol would sell for $ 1,795 for law enforcement and $ 2,195 for civilians, said Tom Holland, a Democratic state senator from Kansas who co-founded the company in 2020.

.

For its part, Biofire, based in Colorado, is developing a smart gun with a fingerprint reader.

The new technology is being greeted with some skepticism, especially by gun store owners.

Follow the Herald USA on Google News, CLICK HERE