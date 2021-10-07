By Andre Spicer

Editor’s Note: Andre Spicer is Professor of Organizational Behavior at the University’s Cass Business School in London, England. The opinions expressed in this comment are solely those of the author. CNN is showing the work of The Conversation, a collaboration between journalists and academics to provide news analysis and commentary. The content is produced solely by The Conversation.

(London) – Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO, has launched the long-awaited Apple Watch … his company’s first new product since the iPad. Cook said the new watch, in addition to telling time, was a “comprehensive health and fitness companion.” However, it is highly unlikely that we will know how people will use this new product for some time.

Our research has found that smart watches do indeed have some advantages for users. But they also have a hidden and dark side that the companies that sell them will surely not mention.

As part of a research project with Alberto Rizzoli, we have tried to understand what motivates people to invest in smart watches. One participant, a judge, hoped he could keep up with the large amount of mail he received during the long hours he was in the courtroom when he had to pay attention … and he had to appear to be paying attention.

The dilemma is familiar to many of us. We spend our days busy in social interaction. A large proportion of our time is spent in impromptu meetings or encounters with colleagues. However, when we are in these meetings, our smartphone buzzes to remind us that our inbox is filling up. We may want to check all incoming messages, but we know it would be disrespectful to take a look at our phone. When one of the first smartwatches hit the market, the judge thought he had found the solution to this problem.

We found that smartwatch users valued how the devices helped them keep track of information as it arrived, while still appearing to be socially vigilant. It also saved users the hassle of digging through their pockets or handbags to find a phone that’s buzzing. What was surprising was that only half of the people we spoke to actually use all the health monitoring technology that is built into their watches. They were more interested in keeping track of their inbox than their calorie count.

We also see a worrying aspect in these new devices, as heavy watch users implement them in their daily routines, we call it the “ghost device effect”. They often compulsively check their watch, not just to check the time, but to see a wide range of information. In some cases, their new gadget would become an instinctive part of their life, to the point that when they are not carrying it they will tend to check your naked wrist. Some might feel a phantom buzz, notifying them of an imaginary email they are receiving.

The “ghost device” effect leads us to wonder how embedded devices might become in our daily activities. Recent research has suggested that average smartphone users check their phone 150 times a day, starting just minutes after waking up.

We also know that this has the effect of extending work to all areas of our lives … by following up on work emails late into the night or during social or family events. We used to worry because the average American watched television for six hours a day. We now accept as normal the fact that we are tethered to our devices for most of the time we are awake. In fact, many of us go to sleep and our smart devices quietly control our rhythms while we sleep.

This raises the question of what impact it will have on our lives. Throughout the work that Carl Cederström and I have done on the hidden dangers of “wearables,” one of the really big concerns is privacy.

The Apple Watch, like most wearables, is essentially a tracking device, recording heart rate, sleep patterns, movement, your whereabouts and much more, depending on the applications you have installed. All of this is pooled and transmitted to data centers for analysis. The result? A database of personal information that Stasi (Ministry for State Security) never imagined.

In addition to absorbing personal information, wearable devices could fuel an unhealthy obsession with personal well-being. Being bombarded nonstop with health and wellness information, we start to focus too much on our biological rhythms. Data that would have been generated only in the most unusual situations is now becoming commonplace, not only making people worry about their health, but also self-obsessed.

Instead of checking social media, we spend more time controlling our own body rhythms. As a result, other people become more interested in what is happening within them, rather than what is happening in the world.

As we pay more attention to our personal biodata section, things we never thought about before may make us more and more uneasy. Not walking for the prescribed amount of time in a day or finding out that you had a poor sleep pattern at night could become a significant source of guilt or personal concern. As a result, we pay more attention to keeping track of ourselves than to giving ourselves time to do the things that really make us happy.

If Apple’s projections are correct and smartwatches are bought by tens of millions of people, it is possible that they will cause a radical change in our lives. Now we see how people routinely post information on social media that a few years ago they would only have shared with their doctor.

The widespread use of smartwatches could mean that instead of alleviating our boredom when responding to emails, people will spend their time carefully sifting through their biodata stream and planning ways to maximize their personal wellness scores. Instead of talking about what was on TV the night before, people will start comparing charts of their sleep patterns. When this happens, we will know that the Internet of “me” has arrived.