With a careful design reminiscent of a portable speaker, this purifier cleans the air in a 10 m2 room in just 5 minutes.

Let it be clear that the Smartmi Air Purifier P1 is not a speaker at all but an air purifier that, however, its shape and handle certainly evokes it. In fact, the manufacturing company itself uses this sales pitch. And it is a good idea since, since this appliance is going to be part of the decorative panorama of the house, make it as attractive as possible.

Xiaomi universe

It is also necessary to highlight that Smartmi is a brand of connected and intelligent appliances that is part of Xiaomi’s business ecosystem, which is a guarantee for the potential buyer. The Air Purifier P1 is one of the first products in its catalog that has arrived in our country, along with another purifier called dry Air Purifier, the Evaporative Humidifier 2 (humidifier) ​​and the Standing Fan 3 and Fan 2S fans.

Design

The Air Purifier P1 stands out for its compact and highly portable design. It has dimensions of 22 x 36 cm (yes, like a medium-size speaker), a weight of 3 kg and also draws attention for its leather handle, which gives it a differentiating touch and facilitates its transport. It is available in matt black and silver colors, both with an aluminum finish.

On the upper face it integrates an information and control panel composed of an OLED screen and touch control that shows data on air quality and the general operation of the device. In this same panel, an indicator in the form of pollen informs about the PM 10 particles found in the air and another indicator informs about the PM 2.5, from two sensors that we will describe below.

Functioning

Its purification mode is based on a HEPA 13 particulate filter, which is accompanied by different systems to trap the air and filter it through it, and then expel it once clean. Among these technologies we find two laser sensors located on the back of the device. On the one hand, the PM 2.5 laser sensor, which detects fine particles of up to 2.5 µm of pollutants, carbon, bacteria and viruses; and, on the other, the PM 10 laser sensor, which is responsible for the detection of coarse particles between 2.5 and 10 μm, solid or liquid, of dust, ash, mold, metal particles, pollen or plant or animal cetrites. found in the air.

Building on this, the Air Purifier P1 offers two powerful purification phases that both achieve ambient purification results and optimize filter life. As said, it is capable of capturing the largest particles, such as hair, dust or pet hair. Once they reach the HEPA 13 filter, it removes 99.98% of these dust, bacteria, smoke and odor particles (smaller than 80nm). It also purifies Klebsiella Pneumoniae and H1N1 particles with 99.50% efficiency.

Its operation in normal mode only generates 19 dB of noise (much less than a fan at low power) and offers four modes adaptable to different situations: night, custom, normal mode and auto. In this sense, you can schedule your performance by time slots at will.

Performance

According to the company, its Air Purifier P1 has a CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate) of 250 m3 / hour and 150 m3 / hour for pollen, so it is capable of purifying a space of 10 m2 in 5 minutes; of 30 m², in 20 minutes.

Continuous monitoring

One of the smart facets of this appliance is that it is capable of monitoring its global operation according to the environment it processes in order to capture the fluctuations in toxicity that occur to adapt the filtering mode and thus improve efficiency.

Connected

As a connected device, it is associated with the smartphone through the Smartmi Link and Tuya Smart apps, compatible with Android and iOS, to manage its functions remotely and receive information on specific air quality and its evolution on that mobile. The P1 can also be controlled by voice commands via Alexa and Google Assistant, and is compatible with Apple Home-Kit.

179 euros

www.mismartmi.es

Gadget thinks

Very well built because it transmits robustness and its finish is very pleasant to the eye and to the touch, the Air Purifier P1 is, by weight, size and ease of transport, effectively a fully portable purifier both for different rooms within your home and if you want to take it to another.

Its operation stands out for its discretion because, except in situations of very high environmental pollution, it cannot be heard, even if you are next to it.

The management of its functions is very simple both through its integrated screen and through a smartphone. We really liked the clarity of the information it provides and the detail of it.

When it comes to its ability to purify the air, we lack the resources to confirm whether it is actually doing its job of removing pollen, dust, mold, etc. when these toxins have a size invisible to humans. But we can confirm that, within a few minutes of its start-up, the environment smells clean, as well as that the smoke from the environment disappears.

In any purifying device, it must be taken into account that it requires maintenance that, in the best of cases, is limited to changing the HEPA filter when necessary. When? It depends on the hours of use and the quality of the air, so it is impossible to specify it here. Yes it is possible to say that each filter-replacement of the P1 has a price of 29.90 euros.

In short, the Smartmi Air Purifier P1 is a cute air purifier in design, with portability by flag and with a filtration system commensurate with its price. Because you will find other competitive models with up to three filter systems but, of course, that inevitably has an impact on a much higher PVP.