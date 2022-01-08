The Smartmi company has just landed in Spain with a family of smart and connected appliances, including air purifiers, fans, a heater and this Smartmi Heat Convector 1S that we have tested.

In my personal case, I have to tell you that in my house I have a natural gas boiler and radiators in the rooms, I control all of this with a Nest smart thermostat and I have a reasonable gas consumption with a good feeling of comfort.

I wanted to try different options to warm up and more so now when we have teleworking more than established and, during the working day, I don’t usually leave one of the rooms at home.

Smartmi Smart Heat Convector 1Size | Weight694x448x202 mm | 5.8 kgPower2,200 WStandby consumption0.9-1.4 WTouch controls with displayIndicators Temperature | HumidityChildren protection systems (touch panel) | Overheating | Price falls € 139.99

Smartmi Heat Convector 1S test content:

Compact size and childproof design

Within the world of radiators, they are all a similar size. Fan heaters are usually very compact and oil or water radiators are larger in size.

East Smartmi Heat Convector 1S could be classified as an intermediate step with which we can obtain the instant heat of the first and the be quiet of operation of the last.

Its design is reminiscent of a traditional radiator, but unlike it, it has no elements. It is hollow and has a weight of only 5.8 kg and its height does not exceed 45 cm.

If there is something that has caught my attention, it is that the legs are perhaps too wide, serving as a system of anti-tip protection additional to the one integrated into the interior.

On one side we have the power switch and the touch screen to control it as well as a handle, which also mounts on the other side.

The touch screen It is controlled well by hand and has different brightness levels available, in my case I have had it turned off most of the time since I controlled it from my mobile.

The legs are plastic while the entire side is made of metal to serve as a radiator. The operating system of this convector is simple.

We have a resistance that heats up 72 aluminum plates inside and creates a convection current, catching the cold air from the bottom and rising inside it until it exits through its upper grille.

These plates have a total area of ​​4600 square centimeters that heat the air as it passes.

Regarding the security systems of this device, we find an anti-tip system, it is inside as a tilt sensor, not on the legs.

It also has a touch panel protection system and a temperature protection system that cuts off the power supply if the threshold is exceeded.

Instant and silent heat

Something that makes this device a good option for heating a room is that it is completely silent. You will not notice, except for the heat, that it is on since it does not generate any noise.

It is a very pleasant dry heat, it is not noticeable current and it is that the convection manages to move the air in a very natural movement that distributes the heat to the upper part of the room.

It does not have the typical heater design that has a great resistance that heats up and a fan that forces air through it, like a hair dryer.

As you turn it on, the heat begins to show from the upper grill and it is something that is appreciated. after a few minutes the side plates start to get hot enough that you can’t touch it.

In this image we see how the entire side heats up and how the hottest part is the upper part (the air outlet grille) where it shows a temperature of more than 69 degrees.

The entire side structure radiates that heat also towards the outside in addition to the already mentioned vertical hot air current.

Very complete application with advanced programming support

If there is something that I found interesting about this solution, it is not that we are dealing with a system to heat a room but, rather, that it is intelligent, it connects to your Wi-Fi connection and you can control it from the Mi Home mobile app.

I mean you can control on and off as well as the temperature at which you want to keep the room.

But it goes much further, because we can also control screen brightnessput a timer for shutdown or program when we want it to turn on.

It should be noted that we do not have to be at home to turn the Smartmi Heat Convector 1S on or off, that is, we can turn it on when we leave work and the house will already have a better temperature when we get home.

And well, something that I liked, although the application leaves a clear notice that they are not responsible for this functionality, is the possibility of making a intelligent programming of the IFFT type.

We can put conditions so that actions are carried out, such as if a temperature is reached that turns off and another in which if it drops from another temperature it turns on and in this way we maintain a pleasant environment without spending so much electricity.

Every heater has high consumption

During our tests we have measured the consumption of the Smartmi Heat Convector 1S and we have been able to observe that the maximum consumption what the company advertises is 2,200W and according to our meter we have not exceeded it.

When the temperature that we have set is reached, the consumption goes down, but it continues heating to maintain the system.

During our tests we have not seen more than 2,100W and when the temperature has been reached We have seen it go down to about 800-900W.

As we can see, it is not a low consumption and something that must be noted is that if you turn it off, the heat from the side plate dissipates in a matter of 5 minutes, that is, it does not happen as with radiators that maintain heat for a while , after turning it off.

And well, the consumption is not only there, and is that zero consumption is only achieved when it is turned off from the physical switch.

If it is on, even with the screen off it has a residual consumption of 1.3 – 1.5W which is what is necessary to keep the wireless connection awake in order to be controlled from the application.

Good solution for heating but how much do you value it being smart?

We have tested this solution and we liked the ease of use and integration with the application in addition to the possibilities of customizing the schedule.

The touch control screen allows to configure all the functions and any user will be able to use it without problems.

Unisex heated jacket that offers three levels of heat: 25, 35 or 45 ° C. It works by connecting a power bank via USB. It is available in a wide variety of sizes and in two colors (black and red).

The point is that doing a small market study we find equivalent solutions, convectors with powers of up to 2,000 W, with prices starting at around 40 euros like this Orbegozo model.

We have to take a walk to find models with Wi-Fi connectivity and mobile application and here, the price is going to 120 – 130 euros. That is to say, this Smartmi Heat Convector 1S model is at market price.

However, this is what we tell you, if you are not going to use the smart functions Beyond turning it on and off, it’s almost better take a look at an inexpensive model and a smart plug.

If you like the options of controlling the temperature, programming the shutdown time and the advanced programming options and all of this integrated into the Mi Home application, then this model is a great option.