11/10/2021 at 12:53 CET

Gabriel Ubieto

“We proposed a business growth law, to remove union, fiscal, labor barriers and encourage companies to grow.” The phrase was pronounced by the president of the PP, Pablo Casado, on October 25 from Pamplona, ​​in the National Congress of the Family Business, and in this sense it is fully synchronized with the demands that he has put on the table this Wednesday Cepyme, the representative of the SMEs linked to the great employer CEOE. Its president, Gerardo Cuerva, has presented a document that compiles 100 regulations that currently govern SMEs and that “discourage business growth,” as they defend. These include the obligation for companies with more than 30 workers to have three delegates of staff, having to finance 10% of the training of workers or the loss of tax incentives from 10 million euros in sales.

Increasing the size of companies is one of the priorities of the Spanish employers’ association, since it considers that a fabric of larger companies would improve productivity, turnover and working conditions in them. As well as avoiding business mortality, since companies with employees in Spain have a “life expectancy at birth & rdquor; average close to 11 years, which is almost half as long, on average, as companies in the EU; according to data obtained by Cepyme from Eurostat. This percentage is explained because there is a very high infant mortality among companies. And it is that half of the companies do not survive more than three years after their creation.

But all this is more difficult in Spain due to different obstacles imposed on companies. The report presented this Wednesday by Cepyme criticizes that “Spanish businessmen face more difficulties than the average of the European Union to create a company.” According to its data, referenced in those of the World Bank Group Doing Business 2020 study, in Spain the procedures required to establish a company take 12.5 days; compared to 11.9 days on average for the EU. To which the employers add their criticism that the Spanish company bears a greater total tax burden than the European one. This, according to their data, is equivalent to 47% of their net profit before taxes, when in the EU average this figure stands at 40%.

On the contrary, the benefits of fattening the business fabric towards larger companies and avoiding the “50 employee syndrome”, as Cuerva has referred to, are in the opinion of Cepyme many. According to his calculations, equating the size of the business fabric with that of Europe would create 1.2 million jobs, increase GDP by 5.2% and increase public treasury collection by 20 billion. And the formulas they are betting on are to eliminate those 100 differential barriers with large companies, fiscally reward company mergers and increase training aid for SME workers.

Less productive and with worse wages

To support its approach, Cepyme puts several data on the table. One of them is the productivity gap between large companies and SMEs, which in Spain is higher than the European average. If in the EU as a whole this is 2.3 times, in Spain that difference is 2.6 times to the detriment of the small ones.

It is not only a matter of business results, since that business growth would also result, according to Cepyme, in better Labor conditions for the workers employed in them. For this it pulls macro data at the salary level. In the case of Spain, in 2020, the average salary of companies with at least 200 employees was 50% higher than that of those with less than 50 employees. Which in absolute terms translates into about 665 euros of difference, between the 2,005 euros gross per month charged by an employee of a firm with more than 200 workers and the 1,340 euros on average of its counterpart in a company with fewer than 50 payroll employees.