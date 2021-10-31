10/31/2021 at 3:55 PM CET

The Arsenal players, Bukayo Saka and Smith Rowe, are two of the most important names in the good dynamics that Mikel Arteta’s team is going through in the Premier League. With the Carabao Cup quarter-final ticket in their pocket, the gunners they took the three points in their visit to Leicester (0-2) and are consolidated in the Big six after a very poor start to the season with zero points out of nine possible.

The winger, who came close to winning the European Championship with England last summer, has completed his first 100 meetings with Arsenal at just 21 years old. He has scored two goals and two assists this season across all competitions and he has a total of 13 goals and 23 assists since he debuted with the first team. Its market value has risen to 65 million euros.

4 – Emile Smith Rowe has scored his fourth goal of the season in all competitions – all of which have come in his last seven appearances – and the same number as he managed in 33 games last season. Strides. pic.twitter.com/ZXL8gR8rJo – OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 30, 2021

The midfielder, meanwhile, has also established himself as a starter in Mikel Arteta’s system and is one of the most differential players at Arsenal: he has scored four goals and two assists this 2021/22 season in a total of 12 games.. Last year he consolidated himself as the midfielder despite the arrival of Martin Odegaard and is one of the great market values ​​of the team with only 21 years.

The Arsenal, an improved image

The gunners they have chained a total of seven consecutive games without losing in the Premier League with five wins and two draws. The team has left behind a poor start with three defeats, nine goals against and none in favor and has consolidated in the Big Six with a total of 17 points out of 30 possible. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (4) and Smith Rowe have established themselves as the top scorers.

Mikel Arteta’s team has also sealed the ticket to the Carabao Cup quarter-finals after eliminating Crystal Palace in the second round and confirming their marked improvement.. The Londoners are not competing in a European tournament for the first time since the 1995/96 season and want to regain their status as a major continental team as soon as possible.