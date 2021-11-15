After 33 seasons, ‘The Simpsons’ continue to get renewed in some way from time to time. This month one of the most beloved supporting characters will finally get to know love, and it was about time.

Waylon Smithers, Mr. Burns’ dedicated assistant, will have his first boyfriend in the eighth episode of the 33rd season.. ‘Portrait Of A Lackey On Fire’ will air on Fox on November 21 and this is its synopsis: “Smithers finds true love with a famous fashion designer, but will his new relationship end by destroying Springfield?”

Smithers’ boyfriend will be the designer named Michael De Graaf, whose original voice is provided by Victor Garber., well-known actor who will recognize any fan of ‘Titanic’, where he played the ship builder Thomas Andrews, or any follower of ‘Alias’, where he played Jack Bristow, the father of the protagonist.

The emotional story behind the episode

In addition to being a very important episode for the series and for the LGTBQ + representation in general, it will mark a very special moment for the two scriptwriters who sign it. The chapter is written by Rob LaZebnik and his son Johnny LaZebnik, who is openly homosexual. In fact, the father was the one who wrote the episode in which Smithers came out of the closet in 2016, inspired by his own son.

“Being able to work with Johnny on this episode has been a dream, and it has been a lot of fun and satisfaction to see how funny and talented he is,” the father told the NYPost. Johnny LaZebnik is 27 years old, graduated in 2016 and since then he has been carving out a career as a screenwriter, working mainly on children’s series such as the reboot of ‘Adventures In Diapers’, now on Paramount +. “Sit with [mi padre] writing jokes has been hilarious. And there have been some moments when I said to him: “Dad, how disgusting … we can’t put that on television,” something I didn’t expect because I’m usually the disgusting one, “he said.

When the episode where Smithers came out aired, LaZebnik Sr. explained his motivation for writing the episode like this: “I’m a guy from the interior of America, so I don’t usually show my emotions, but I thought, ‘What better way to tell my son that I want him than to write a cartoon story about it?’.

On the other hand, it is also a special episode for the actor who voices Smithers’s boyfriend. Garber, who is also openly gay and has been married to artist Rainer Andreesen since 2015, has this to say about the role: “I haven’t played a lot of gay characters, but every time I do it reminds me of some feelings I had when I was a young actor and couldn’t be gay. This role has been a reminder of how much things have changed and also how I have evolved. “