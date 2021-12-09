12/09/2021 at 3:52 PM CET

A draft prepared by the Ministry of Health proposes “before the year 2023“increase the taxes on cigarettes and their derivatives, increase the smoke-free places so that it is not possible to smoke in the cars or to fix a generic packaging in the packs.

This is stated in the ‘Comprehensive Plan for the Prevention and Control of Smoking 2021-2025’, to which Europa Press has had access, and which the Ministry’s experts have sent to scientific societies and the Autonomous Communities to make contributions before December 15.

Health sources tell Europa Press, however, that it is about a “technical” and “very preliminary” document, which has yet to receive contributions from both the health and legal sectors, for example, in view of the restrictions that the new rule could impose.

The objective of the new Anti-Smoking Law, without updating since 2010, is for Spain to reach the goal set by the World Health Organization (WHO) of achieving “a reduction relative to 30 percent in tobacco consumption for the year 2025 “, compared to the data that were had in 2010.

In short, Health is committed to achieving a reduction of a third in 2030 the premature mortality from noncommunicable diseases (NCDs), such as cardiovascular diseases, cancer, diabetes and chronic respiratory disease, along with reducing the daily smoking rate by 5 percent by 2040, especially in young people aged 14 to 18, where it is intended to reach 7 percent.

In the case of young people aged 15 to 24, the goal is to reduce their consumption by 20 percent. “It is feasible as long as the measures included in this Integral plan that will form the basis of the national policy on smoking “, explains the document.

The main measure included in the draft is “to promote the revision of taxation to achieve an increase and approximation of the price of all tobacco products and heating devices used for their consumption”, as well as “promote the taxation of electronic cigarettes with taxes special “. This measure, if finally carried out, would lead to a significant increase in the price of cigarettes.

Likewise, it is collected to increase smoke-free spaces, in which conventional cigarettes would be equated with electronic ones or with heated tobacco products. The central point are “the outer spaces”, in reference to the terraces of the hotel industry, where experts have warned that most of the restrictions on non-smoking are not met.

Another of the smoke-free spaces that are contemplated are private vehicles or playgrounds. “Spain will once again be a pioneer, as it was thanks to the 2010 modification, offering a special recognition of protection in sensitive spaces such as children’s play areas and their surroundings “, the draft details.

The generic packaging of packs is another of the historical demands of anti-smoking organizations, and is also contemplated in this new standard. Specifically, it is committed to “adopting measures already implemented by other countries of the European environment, such as generic packaging, which are endorsed by experience and widely requested by medical-scientific societies “.

In order to continue assimilating traditional tobacco products with new ones, the new standard also proposes “equate advertising, promotion and sponsorship by law of related products and new products to the existing one for tobacco products. “In the same vein, Health wants to better regulate the sale and consumption of tobacco-related products, whether” with or without nicotine “, as well as eliminate flavors and aromas that mask the flavor of burning tobacco.