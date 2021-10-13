The Asian firm OnePlus has just announced a device that will only be present on the borders of China, but that is identical to the OnePlus 9 Pro and with a much lower price.

OnePlus has become a company that launches several terminals a year. The teams destined to compete with the high-end this year are the OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9, although now it seems that another device has joined these ranks.

Today, OnePlus has introduced a new device to the market. The OnePlus 8RT arrives to replace the OnePlus 9R that was presented in China a few months ago. And, is that, the striking thing about this team is that it is almost identical to its older brothers.

We could all believe that it makes no sense to launch a terminal with these characteristics, but OnePlus has everything very well measured so that this new team has a leading role for the remainder of the year.

The new OnePlus 9RT arrives with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 as the engine, accompanied by 8GB or 12GB of RAM, 128GB or 256GB of storage and a 4,500mAh tank with a 65W fast charge.

Come on, it is practically a OnePlus 9 Pro. The screen is 6.62 inches with a resolution of 1,080 x 2,400 pixels with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a 20: 9 ratio so it is a panoramic format to be able to enjoy content.

The photographic section is marked by an optically and electronically stabilized 50 megapixel focal F / 1.8 main sensor. The secondary sensor is a 16 megapixel wide angle with an f / 2.2 focal length and up to 123 degrees of amplitude.

The third and last sensor on the rear is 2 megapixels, it is intended for macro photography. The sensor for selfies is 16 megapixels with an f / 2.4 focal length and it is signed by Sony, so it is expected that it will give good results.

The interesting thing about this device is its price, the OnePlus 9RT would have an exchange price of 445 euros in its most economical model and would go up to 515 euros in the most expensive model. This price is far from what the OnePlus 9 Pro costs.

Of course, do not get too illusions. The OnePlus 9RT has been launched in China and, most likely, is that it does not leave those borders. In Europe and, specifically, in Spain, what the firm offers us is the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro.