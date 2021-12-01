When we talk about processors, generally in the more ‘tech’ segment, we think about frequencies, cores, the technology of said ARM cores, lithography and other much more ‘deep’ factors, but in the end where the power of a new generation is into heavy tasks, such as video games.

A video game can be extremely simple and pull only a few CPU cores, skipping everything else, but it can also be complex to the extreme and take advantage of a unified architecture in which CPU, GPU and RAM are a single component that has very good communication between its parts so that everything is more fluid.

The more optimized a system is, the better the video game will go even if the hardware is not the most cutting edge and we have seen that for years in the console segment. Machines like Xbox 360 or PS3 running titles like Halo 4, The Last of Us or, above all, GTA V were a real madness and it was achieved thanks to optimization.

Precisely that is what Qualcomm wants to achieve, that devices that are already very, very powerful give a quality leap in video games by offering console experiences thanks to the improvement of the tools to create these video games. Bottom line: developers don’t have to struggle with hardware to squeeze out those components.

With that idea, Snapdragon Studios was born which, as the same company has confessed in the keynote held a few hours ago, aims to turn mobile phones into authentic consoles. How do you want to achieve it? The answer is simple: attracting top video game creators.

This morning Spanish time (although I am writing this at 21 in Hawaii), Qualcomm has celebrated the traditional presentation of its new generation of Snapdragon. We have already told you all the details of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, a chip that improves in CPU, but above all in ISP for photography, artificial intelligence chip and GPU.

If you like computing, you will be clear that the processor is like the brain of the computer. Now, what happens inside? How does it work? We see it on video.

The new generation of Adreno is 30% more powerful than the previous one, but it also consumes less due to the general lithography of the chip in 4 nanometers and, as you should already know, no matter how powerful a system is, if the tools do not accompany it, there is no way to get all the juice or, at the less, it is not squeezed as it should.

Therefore, and knowing that they have a very powerful chip, what Qualcomm has done is to attract major game developers such as Microsoft, Sony, Electronic Arts, Square Enix or Ubisoft, among others, with a series of tools to be able to squeeze the hardware of the mobiles.

The goal is for them to bring their triple-A experiences to mobiles with Snapdragon And with that in mind, Snapdragon Studios was born.

No, it is not that Qualcomm has marked a Google with Stadia and has started to open development studios out of nowhere, but that it has developed a development kit with tools so that video game studios have it easier when it comes to running his creations to mobile phones.

With this they offer guides, plugins, tutorials, easy access to tools and the SDK and conferences, among other aids, so that game creators get to know the platform in depth and can bring ‘great’ and next-generation experiences to mobile phones.

All of this is part of the Spandragon Game Toolkit and according to Qualcomm they have been working for years to find a way for game developers to have an easy time getting to know the system.

In this way, it is sought that there are games with better graphics on mobiles while applying next-generation techniques such as new rendering techniques that improve communication between the CPU and the GPU, thus downloading the system and allowing games to look better.

Thus we will have better physics, high resolution textures and other tools, such as the ‘high’ rendering of only the elements that we have in view in a video game to download to the different hardware components, in order to have games with a more realistic graphic section.

In fact, the demo they have shown is impressive:

This you just saw is a demo of a game optimized for mobile with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 with Qualcomm tools, which allows techniques such as depth of field, ‘high’ textures and other elements more typical of console games than mobile ones.

In fact, Qualcomm has partnered with both Unity and Unreal, two of the most well-known and currently used graphics engines, to allow mobile games to have techniques that, currently, we are seeing on more powerful platforms such as desktop ones.

An example is the VRS, which comes with improvements to discharge the CPU, GPU and battery in this new generation, as well as volumetric elements such as fog, dust or smoke, something that is not usually talked about in games for mobiles.

And, this is a compromise game. You can have visually appealing titles that drain your battery in a matter of a few hours. Others are more basic and obviously require fewer resources.

With the Snapdragon Toolkit tools It is intended that there is a balance and that, knowing better the hardware, the developers can create more attractive games without damaging the autonomy too much.

And, in addition, not everything is ‘graphics’ in a video game and sound plays a fundamental role. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 has a new ‘highway’ that connects GPU and CPU so that the GPU can handle the most demanding visuals while the CPU takes care of calculating the sound, among other tasks.

In this way a more immersive sound is achieved that allows us to get deeper into the video game.

Correctly choosing the type and amount of RAM for a computer, mobile, or any other device is vital to obtain the performance we are looking for, and not to waste money …

This sounds very nice, but of course, you have to see (and hear) how the developers put it into practice and if they really use all these tools to turn, as Qualcomm wants, a mobile into a next-generation portable console.

It seems that the intention, and the tools, are on the table. Now we have to see if the main game developers have an interest in squeezing mobile phones to achieve next-generation experiences.

These days, we will be testing the new Qualcomm proposals and talking with those responsible and we will tell you about any interesting news on the web. So stay tuned.