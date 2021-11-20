If in the world of computers the great dominators are Intel and AMD as far as processors are concerned, in smartphones it is clear that Qualcomm and Mediatek take a lot of the cake.

It is true that there are very few telephone manufacturers that make their own processors and others, despite calling them as if they were their own, actually commission one of these two companies to manufacture them for them.

These two brands have been competing for years, but do you really know what their differences are? We will tell you right away.

Market share

Breaking down the market share we realize that both companies are the ones that are truly fighting for the first position worldwide, although in certain areas we have differences that can be significant.

If we look at the data it offers us Counterpoint Technology Market Reasearch Looking at data from Q2 of 2019 and 2020, Qualcomm dominates in the United States, but Apple’s processor for the iPhone is placed very close despite the price of the terminals.

With this we can interpret that in the North American country when it comes to high or medium-high range, users prefer Apple, but in the rest of the ranges Android with Qualcomm dominate.

If we look at China there is also a variation, since there is another processor there, such as Huawei’s HiSilicon, which is expensive and even dominates over Mediatek and Qualcomm.

Despite these two specific cases, the rest of the world is driven by a dominance of the two companies that make up us today, something that is due in large part to the integration in all types of ranges, that is, while Apple or Huawei have good processors, the range of possibilities offered by Mediatek and Qualcomm is much wider.

Discover what WhatsApp Web hides among its options to get the most out of it on your PC. Take advantage of the tricks that you can easily find and that we tell you in this guide.

The processor of a mobile

All microprocessors manufactured today are all integrated into one circuit System on Chip (SoC), much more advanced than the first one that was built back in 1958.

While we have plenty of space on a computer, the problem with smartphones is quite the opposite and since we don’t have space, everything is united in the same Integrated circuit. Both the RAM memory and the CPU (Central Processing Unit) or the GPU (Graphics Processing Unit) are part of it.

Due to the fact of being so compact it is impossible to update them, for example, the memory, since everything is perfectly integrated. Quite the opposite of a PC, where practically everything is susceptible to change.

Qualcomm Snapdragon

The most famous brand of the two is Qualcomm, not in vain everything that encompasses its 800 series It has been dominating the high-end for years, especially if we see the Android terminals.

The Qualcomm GPU is the Adreno And few people know that this is an anagram of Radeon, since in 2009 Qualcomm bought the multimedia and graphics assets of AMD, making this pun.

The performance of the maximum exponents in a matter of SoC and Qualcomm GPU can be found in:

Snapdragon 888 (ADreno 660): an SoC presents some of the best smartphone models such as the OnePlus 9, Xiaomi 11T Pro or the almighty Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. Snapdragon 870 (Adreno 650): several of the terminals that have it are the Realme GT Master Edition, Motorola Edge 20 Pro or Oppo Reno 6 Pro, among others. Snapdragon 865 (Adreno 650): terminals like the OnePlus 8, Oppo Finde X3 Pro or Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, for example.

But not everything stops there, since the 8 series from previous years, in addition to the 7 and 6 series, also have a great reception in lower-priced terminals.

Because in those types of processors, Qualcomm also offers really good performance.

Mediatek

The Taiwanese brand began its technological journey manufacturing DVDs and televisions, they would soon make the leap to processors, surpassing Qualcomm as a global supplier of chips for mobile devices.

Not surprisingly, in March 2021 it sold more than 350 million chips worldwide to various brands and companies in the world of mobile telephony, surpassing Qualcomm.

If Mediatek processors are characterized by something, it is that, in general, they have more cores than Qualcomm, becoming Octa (8) or even Deca (10), so they offer very fluid background processes.

Helio G95 (Mali-G76 MC4): It is carried by mobiles such as the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S or the Realme 7. Helio G90T (Mali-G76 MC4): Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro or Realme 6s. Helio G85 (Mali-G52 MC2): Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 or Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 2021.

Another of the facets that differentiates Mediatek from its more direct competitor is that its prices are more adjusted, especially in the entry ranges.

That is where it is best for brands to have a price that is as competitive as possible.

Which is better?

It is clear that if we only stick to what the numbers tell us in terms of performance, Qualcomm has the best processors, not only between them and Mediatek, but in the world, practically with total security.

That’s why in what they are pure performance, Qualcomm is ahead, not just by a little bit, but actually it’s a somewhat substantial difference.

Anyway, speed, power and performance is something that is difficult to quantify at user level. That is, you can have a phone that does not have the best of Qualcomm, but a slightly worse processor, but that works very easily, being impossible to know what processor it is.

But if we leave pure performance aside a bit and we focus on costThis is where Mediatek triumphs and that is why it is the chosen one in many mid-range or low-end terminals, since this is where brands need to save, offering good performance.

In conclusion, we are facing two brands that they seek success in different ways, one of them by offering power and the other by guiding everything that the price did. That is why they are the two dominant, but in many cases they do not step too much when working for different ranges.