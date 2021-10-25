Crisis over labor reform

Updated on Monday, 25 October 2021 – 14:35

He points out that “the entire Government” is committed to approving the changes with an agreement, in the middle of the confrontation between Yolanda Daz and Nadia Calvio

The president of the Government, Pedro Snchez, and the vice president Calvio, this Monday in Madrid. Labor reform Yolanda Daz maintains the tension before the meeting with the PSOE: “A part of the Government does not want to change the labor model” Crisis The ministers of the PSOE disavow Daz’s labor reform: “So far we have come with Yolanda’s ways”

The president of the Government, Pedro Sanchez, has insisted this Monday that the repeal of any aspect of the 2012 labor reform, the object of controversy these days by the different positions of PSOE and Podemos, will be carried out once the agreement has been reached in the social dialogue and with the approval of the CEOE.

“The 2012 labor counter reform and the 2013 pension reform broke the social dialogue. The entire government is committed to eradicate job insecurity, boost productivity and reestablish the balance in the negotiation between employers and workers. These changes will be made, as is done in Europe, with social dialogue and a vocation for consensus, “he stressed during the closing of the forum ‘Monitoring the recovery: beyond GDP’ held at the Ministry of Economic Affairs.

His message of tranquility towards the employer is produced in the midst of a government crisis due to the different positions held by the Minister of Labor, Yolanda Daz, in favor of completely repealing the 2012 labor reform, and the first vice president, Nadia Calvio, who does not want to reduce flexibility to the labor market.

This afternoon the two parties that make up the coalition government will hold a meeting to try to resolve these differences and clarify whether it will be Daz or Calvio who will lead the meetings with employers and unions from now on to address the labor reform.

This appointment on the government agenda coincides with the visit of the European Economic Commissioner, Paolo Gentiloni, Who is in Madrid to meet with different members of the Government and learn first-hand how the reforms committed to Brussels are evolving, especially the labor and pension reforms.

The Executive has committed to the European Commission to have both reforms approved before the end of the year, But in order to raise the debate in the social dialogue, you first have to come to an internal agreement to know what your claims are.

Yolanda Daz has reiterated in the last week that the Government’s purpose is to repeal the labor reform of 2012, a measure that institutions such as the Bank of Spain have warned this morning in the Congress of Deputies will reduce flexibility to companies and hinder the economic recovery.

According to the criteria of

The Trust Project Learn more