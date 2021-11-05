Surely they have not forgotten that, in addition to the Star Wars and Marvel movies and series, Disney also has extensive plans to continue exploiting its animated classics with live action remakes. One of the closest to start production is the new version of Snow White – 94%, in which Gal Gadot will be the Evil Queen and the actress promises that it will not be the same story that we all know.

Don’t Miss: Dwayne Johnson Believes He, Gal Gadot, And Ryan Reynolds Will Achieve The Marvel And DC Crossover

In an interview with Variety, the actress Gal gadot finally commented on the report that it will be the Evil Queen, stepmother of Snow White, in the movie of the same name that Disney has on the way. Obviously, he is not allowed to give many details about the film, but he teased that we can expect something different than what was told in the original animated film. These were his words.

Yes, I am very excited. Wow, there’s so much I can’t share with you that answers this question precisely. But the approach is so different and so charming and full of joy. I am very, very excited. I wish I was able to share more.

There are very few details about the remake of Snow White. What is known so far is that Marc Webb will be in charge of directing the film while Rachel Zeglerr, a new rising star in Hollywood who will make her film debut with the new Amor sin Barreras – 94% will be the protagonist and the Israeli will play her stepmother, who in the animated film hires a hunter to assassinate her and be the most beautiful in the kingdom.

This will be one of the first roles in which Gadot will explore his more villainous side. Although she has won the hearts of many as Wonder Woman, this will be her second role as an antagonist. The first will be in Red Alert, her next action film with Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds, in which she will play a skilled art thief capable of escaping from anyone who tries to stop her. The film is Netflix original and one of the most expensive of that production company.

We recommend: Gal Gadot promises not to sing “Imagine” again if everyone gets vaccinated

Variety also took the opportunity to ask him about his other projects of great interest such as Wonder woman 3. In that case, the actress also did her best to give an update without revealing anything that wasn’t official. He said that the script is being worked on, this a few weeks after it was confirmed in the DC FanDome that there are plans to make that film with Patty Jenkins, the filmmaker in charge of the two previous installments. He couldn’t say more about what we can expect from the Amazon.

Snow White It will begin filming in March 2022, so there is still a while to see the new version of the damsel. Until then, Disney fans will have to settle for the announcements made of series and movies for the brand’s streaming platform on November 12, when Disney Plus Day will take place, since it is the date in which its launch is commemorated.

Continue reading: Wonder Woman 1984: Gal Gadot was going to leave the film if they did not raise his salary