

Players of the Mexican national team react after receiving a goal from Canada during the final match for Qatar 2022 of the Concacaf.

The defeat of Mexico against Canada by 2-1, not only caused them to lose the leadership of the Octagonal de Concacaf towards Qatar 2022, but also caused great annoyance in the Mexican people, something that was reflected in the headlines of the sports press this November 17.

One of the harshest criticisms came from the media Record, who described the Mexican players as “Snowmen”. In turn, they posted the result of the Mexican champions of the Revelations Cup (2-1) over the US and They left a message for ‘Tata’ Martino.

“They froze like snowmen” from Record + “Tata, here are young players” on Revelations Cup champs. “It leaves them COLD” from Cancha. Cheers has “Snow White and the 11 dwarfs” while This goes with: “Snowball… the voices asking for Tata Martino’s head are getting louder.” pic.twitter.com/JoH5DGxMEs – Jon Arnold (@ArnoldcommaJon) November 17, 2021

For its part, a “It makes them cold”, was the forceful headline of the newspaper “Cancha”, while Cheers called them the “11 dwarfs” from the famous children’s story Snow White.

Meanwhile, the middle This, he went directly against the Argentine coach Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino, alluding to the fact that it was a “Snowball”, maintaining a very repeated posture in the Mexican community that blamed the coach for the defeat of El Tri.

In Canada, the selection of Mexico headed for its second consecutive loss after losing 2-0 to the US last Friday. With these results, the ‘Tata’ team went from leading the Concacaf Octagonal towards Qatar 2022, to occupying third place in the classification and staying on the verge of losing its place in the World Cup.

These results and the bad game shown by the team in general, caused a somewhat unexpected reaction from sports media who wasted no time trying to be the voice of the fans who complained on social media.

