

Even if there is no snow, New York City will face heavy rain, wind and cold.

The snowstorm that already forms this weekend and will continue until Wednesday will directly affect eight states Mainly, but it will have an indirect effect with rains and intense winds in seven more entities.

Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Wisconsin, Illinois, West Virginia and upstate New York will see snowfall between 3 and 12 inches.

Rainfall of 3-6 inches of snow is forecast in upstate New YorkWhile southern Michigan will face 6 to 12 inches of snow, according to an AccuWeather report.

The storm – one of the 26 that will be this season – will cause intense winds and rains in several more entities: Connecticut, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Maryland, Virginia, Rhode Island, Vermont, plus Washington, DC

In New York City and Long Island, light precipitation is expected, but mainly strong winds.

Meteorologists warn that travel starting Tuesday Thanksgiving could get seriously complicated, so they suggest to people planning to leave their state to take extra precautions or, if feasible, to cancel their routes.

This Sunday, travel conditions will worsen as the storm gains strength in the Midwest and the Great Lakes.

“The humid weather will continue to expand eastward from Sunday night through Monday, which will spread travel concerns to the Interstate 95 corridor“, Advance the report. “Rains can be expected on Monday morning trips, whether by land or air from Boston to New York City, across the mid-Atlantic states, even further south in Raleigh and Atlanta.”

Although there is no snowfall in large cities, such as New York, experts warn that rain and wind will bring intense cold.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) had already advanced that three-month climate projections, as potential snow storms are assessed this winter, may change “by surprise”.

“There is a lot of uncertainty when predictions are made so far into the future. Many things can happen that could not be foreseen when the forecast was made, ”meteorologist Tom Di Liberto had already indicated in a NOAA blog.

This year, New York and the East Coast in general, especially in the New England region, are expected to the cold is more intense and appears “suddenly”, in addition to blizzards, due to the effects of La Niña.