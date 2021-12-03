This year, one of the biggest movie events, for viewers at least, was Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82% who, had a powerful interaction with the director’s fans for four years due to the failure of Justice League – 41%. When the Snyder Cut became a reality, it was clear that it would be to calm those who did not stop insisting that the real vision of Snyder be shown, however, this was a great strategy to generate subscribers on HBO Max.

The euphoria of the viewers may have been a headache for Warner Bros. at first, but as time went by they found the best way to meet their expectations at the same time that the company would capitalize on it. The release of the film this year would be flattering for both parties. That said, it should be mentioned that it was not only a matter of launching the film on the platform, there was a whole marketing strategy that kept the audience on their toes, generating even more interest in potential viewers who did not belong specifically to the followers of Zack Snyder .

The ad agency that was hired to run the entire campaign for the film has now revealed part of its strategy and how it responded, generating unprecedented success. Of course, a large part of the success in reproductions and the conversation on social networks is thanks to the community of fans who have been aware of it for years, but this served to support it to go even further, reaching other potential viewers.

According to what Home Brew shares, the fundamental point within their system was to make the public feel heard. Speaking of the social media conversation, Twitter was the biggest source, which became apparent every time anything related to the Snyder Cut became trending. This particular place functioned as a means of very close conversation with each viewer, especially making use of gifs with particular scenes or small video clips with phrases of the characters or scenes in the pure epic style of Zack.

In its report, the agency shares that they managed to reach 20 thousand publications on networks by the audience around the world for at least 60 days or more. This resulted in “a record launch that garnered 34.7 billion social impressions during the premiere.” Of course, the most important thing for the company was to get new subscriptions, and taking into account all the digital work in social media, it can be assured that the result was favorable.

As part of the performance check, Home Brew shared that they also reached 280.6 million in Engagement, which refers to people who generate emotional engagement with the product; It also highlights its volume of 12.2 million in social conversation and the reach of 1.5 million unique accounts on social media. Ultimately, one of his greatest achievements was generating more fans throughout the campaign for the film leading up to the premiere, where 734,851 new fans were registered.

The agency had a greater focus on Reddit, Discord and Twitter, places where the conversation was more active, getting the opportunity to know what the real concerns of the viewer were, allowing them to get to know them more closely.