Cinepolis Angela Aguilar

At 18 years of age, Ángela Aguilar comes from an important dynasty of Mexican musicians and artists, and as expected, her career has been no exception. His father is nothing more and nothing less than Pepe Aguilar and his grandfather is nicknamed El Charro de México, the legendary Antonio Aguilar.

Since her beginnings in entertainment, at a very young age, Angela has been very connected to her roots, in fact, one of her moments that made an impact among her fans was when at the 2018 Grammys Awards ceremony, she sang the A classic from her country, “La Llorona”, dressed as a Catrina, an emblem of a holiday so important to her culture, “Day of the Dead.”

“What can I tell you, I sang“ La Llorona ”, Mexican culture accompanies me in every step I have taken in my personal and professional life and Día de Muertos is one of my favorite holidays because it is about family, and that is precisely what we are. Latinos. ” Angela assured us about this special date for Mexicans.

For this reason, Angela is partnering with Manzanita Sol, a refreshing Mexican apple-flavored drink, to help raise awareness of La Caravana del Más Allá and to call on the Los Angeles community to support local Hispanic restaurants. as they prepare for the Day of the Dead celebration.

“The Day of the Dead represents an opportunity to reconnect with traditions, and share treasured memories and delicious food and drinks with friends and family,” said Angela Aguilar, who helped announce the initiative. “It’s inspiring to see a brand like Manzanita Sol honor our traditions and support Mexican restaurants in Los Angeles when they need us most.”

When talking with Ángela about this fun project on such an important day for her people, the girl even told us how to drink the “Perfect Manzanita Sol”: “With Tacos al Pastor, without onion but with pineapple and cilantro, and a glass with much ice ”, a Mexican in every sense of the word!

“Manzanita Sol is honored to give back to these cherished and beloved neighborhoods that have served their communities for generations.” Said Esperanza Teasdale, Vice President and General Manager of PepsiCo’s Hispanic Beverage Business Unit.

This is “The Caravan of the Beyond”

The Caravan of the Beyond, is an original initiative that will last two days through which a flotilla with the iconic VW Vocho (Beetle), the emblematic Mexican taxi, will give consumers pan de muerto and gift cards to enjoy authentic food Mexican cuisine at some of Los Angeles’ most iconic Hispanic-owned restaurants that have been serving the community for generations. Participating businesses include: Diana’s, El Tepeyac and King Taco.

The Caravan from Beyond will stop at the following locations:

Saturday, October 23:

o 12: 00-3: 00 pm PST: Whittier Narrows

or 4: 30-6: 30 pm PST: Gilbert Lindsay Plaza

Sunday, October 24:

o 11:00 am-2:00pm PST: Plaza Olvera o 4: 00-6: 00 pm PST: King Taco

We can not wait!

