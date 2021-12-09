Although they seem taken from an Evangelion chapter, the Sarco capsules could be a reality very soon in Switzerland where assisted suicide is legal and where in 2020 some 1,300 people chose to take their lives in this way.

Sarco is a company specialized in 3D designs that has just announced a capsule that aims to be the place where people who want to end their lives can do so quickly, effectively and painlessly.

Right now in Switzerland this process is carried out through a series of liquids that, if ingested, end the life of the patient. The capsule, on the other hand, would work through nitrogen, reducing the oxygen levels in the cabin quickly.

The process would cause the person inside to lose consciousness and die in about 10 minutes. The suicide capsule is activated from the inside and also has an emergency button to exit, in case the patient regrets at the last minute.

Daniel Huerlimann, a law expert and adjunct professor at the University of St. Gall, was commissioned by Sarco to study whether the use of the suicide capsule would violate any Swiss law.

He told the BBC that his findings suggested that the capsule did not constitute a medical device and would therefore not be covered by the Swiss Therapeutic Products Act.

It also believes that it does not violate the laws that regulate the use of nitrogen, weapons or product safety. “This means that the pod is not covered by Swiss law,” he argues.

If the machine is approved for use in Switzerland, the capsule will not be made available for sale in the conventional manner.

Instead, the creator of the capsule said he planned to make the blueprints publicly available so anyone could download the design and 3D print.

Your goal is demedicalize the dying processhe said in an interview posted on the website of Exit International, a voluntary assisted death charity he founded.

There are currently two prototypes of the Sarco capsule, and a third is being printed in the Netherlands, which would be ready by 2022. Little by little suicide is breaking taboos and barriers.