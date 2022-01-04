We tell you all the details of all the 12th generation Intel Core processors that will arrive in 2022 to give life to laptops with Windows and that intend to compete face to face with Apple’s powerful M1 Max.

Although CES 2022 in Las Vegas has suffered a major setback called a global pandemic, many companies, for the second year in a row, have made a series of online presentations to showcase their new products.

We have seen equipment from companies such as Asus, Lenovo or HP and something in common is that they use the new 12th generation Intel Core processors. These are processors that we have talked to you a lot about in recent days, but which are already official.

And yes, brew some coffee because they’ve introduced a ton of models for enthusiasts, office and ultraportables alike and below, we have gathered the most important characteristics of all the Intel Core 12th generation for this 2022.

Intel Core Hs Will Bring To Life 2022’s Most Powerful Windows Laptops

Let’s start with the Intel Core H. This is the ‘performance’ family and, as the name suggests, they are The processors that will mount the most powerful Windows laptops of 2022.

They are compatible with both DDR5 at 4,800 MHz / DDR4 at 3,200 MHz memory like the 5,200 MHz LPDDR5x and 4,267 MHz LPDDR4x, so they are prepared for the new generation of memory, but the most interesting thing is to see the characteristics of cores, TPD, threads and, of course, frequencies.

In this table you can find all the data:

Intel Core HCoresThreadsL3 cache Base frequencyMaximum frequencyGPU frequencyiBase consumptionMaximum consumptioni9-12900HK / 12900H142023 MB2.5 GHz5 GHz1.45 GHz45 W115 Wi7-12800H1420241.4 GHz4.8 GHz1.4 GHz45 W115 W17-12700i24511 GHx2.3 GHz Wi1.3 GHz 12650H1016242.3 GHz4.7 GHx1.4 GHz45 W115 Wi5-12600H1216182.7 GHz4.5 GHx1.4 GHz45 W95 Wi5-12500H1216182.5 GHz4.5 GHx1.3 GHz45 W95 Wi5-12450H812122 GHz4.4 GHz1.2 GHz45 W95 W

Intel has not cut a hair and in its presentation it has affirmed that it is the best portable processors to play, but also to work.

In games we are going to have, if we take the i9-12900HK and compare it with the i9-11980HK, an improvement of up to 28% in games.

Of course, it depends a lot on the game and in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, for example, it is not very noticeable, but in games like Far Cry 6, Guardians of the Galaxy or Hitman 3, things change from one generation to another.

In tools for professionals we also have an improvement compared to the previous generation, but Intel has wanted to compare its new flagship chip, the i9-12900HK, with the M1 Max with 64 GB of RAM.

Thus, in Autodesk or Blender it shows its power rendering in less time and it also has a very slight advantage in CrossMark in the photo and video editing tests.

Of course, you have to wait to get them to see the real performance, but when it comes to specs, They are real beasts that can give us many joys both in games and in professional actions.

Intel Core P and Core U for thinner and lighter laptops

Although these days, and throughout the coming months, the Intel Core H will be the ones that will attract all eyes for their power, and those that will be compared the most with Apple’s M1, there are two other very important ranges for Intel.

On the one hand there are the Intel Core P, the processors halfway between the U and the H that, basically, will be in charge of feeding the office automation laptops and equipment, perhaps, less powerful gaming.

These are all that Intel has presented at CES 2022:

Intel Core PNcoresWiresBase FrequencyMaximum FrequencyGPU FrequencyiBase Consumptioni7-1280P14201.8 GHz4.8 GHz1.45 GHz28 Wi7-1270P12162.2 GHz4.8 GHz1.4 GHz28 Wi7-1260P12162.1 GHz4.7 GHz1.4 GHz28 Wi5-1250P12161.7 GHz4.4 GHz1.4 GHz28 Wi5-1240P12161.7 GHz4.4 GHz1.3 GHz28 Wi3-1220P10121.5 GHz4.4 GHz1.1 GHz28 W

And in the area of ​​very low-power processors, we have The Intel Core U with 15W and 9W versions for Ultrabooks, convertibles and ultrathin laptops.

They are processors that have a very low base frequency, but that in this generation incorporate a large number of physical cores.

Intel Core P Core Wires Base Frequency Maximum Frequency GPU Frequency i Base Consumptioni7-1265U10121.8 GHz4.8 GHz1.25 GHz15 Wi7-1260U10121.1 GHz4.7 GHz0.95 GHz9 Wi7-1255U10121.7 GHz4.7 GHz1.25 GHz15 Wi7-1250U10121.1 GHz4.7 GHz0.95 GHz9 Wi5-1245U10121.6 GHz4.4 GHz1.2 GHz15 Wi5-1240U10121.1 GHz4.4 GHz0.9 GHz9 Wi5-1235U10121.3 GHz4.4 GHz1.2 GHz15 Wi5-1230U10121 GHz4.4 GHz0.85 GHz9 Wi3-1215U681.2 GHz4.4 GHz1.1 GHz15 Wi3-1210U681 GHz4.4 GHz0.85 GHz9 W

We really want, above all, to see what the laptops that mount these chips are capable of in terms of performance / autonomy, since Intel has taken consumption very seriously after seeing what Apple has done with the M1 and Qualcomm with its new Snapdragon processors for Windows.

The third generation of Intel EVO arrives

And finally, Intel has presented its new generation of EVO. It is a platform that seeks to unify criteria, components and characteristics so that certain types of laptops meet quality quotas for demanding users.

In this third generation, Intel seeks faster battery charges, as well as a battery that gives us a little more autonomy.

This is achieved thanks to a more intelligent management of background applications such as Gmail, Spotify, Slack or the Microsoft mail server.

There are also other improvements such as FullHD cameras, Wi-Fi 6E and less noise for when we use the laptop with calling apps.

Given all this, it only remains to wait to have the first laptops with the new Intel 12th generation SoCs in hand.