For some time now, it has become quite common for regulators in different countries to start paying more attention to cryptocurrencies. The reason for this has to do with the growth that the crypto market has had. While it is having a difficult time right now, the market’s prosperity cannot be ignored.

With the growth of the market, the number of illegal activities related to cryptocurrencies has also increased, but also the digital currency projects of central banks. Although we are at a stage where the market is in full development, so is regulatory interest.

So far there have been only 50 countries around the world that have put some kind of regulation on cryptocurrencies. Although this may seem little, the truth is that it is somewhat worrying, since during this last year regulatory projects have increased. If the regulatory trend spreads much further and becomes restrictive, the market could be in trouble.

The absolute prohibitions

The United States has been quite interested in researching the topic of cryptocurrencies. So much so that they have carried out a study that gathers information on the number of countries and regions around the world that have banned cryptocurrencies. This study maintains a complete registry of the countries that meet these conditions since 2018.

Since 2018 until now, a lot of time has passed, and during this period the crypto market has undergone multiple changes. The truth is that the study received an update last month and it became known that until November of this year, there are only 9 countries that have put “Absolute” regulations on cryptocurrencies. These countries include China, Iraq, Nepal and Morocco, which are some of the most relevant countries in terms of regulations and which have attracted the most media attention.

For this study, a general review was made that it turned out that 50 countries had imposed regulations on cryptocurrencies. This is the general population, but for the purposes of the study, the population was divided into two large groups. The first is the one we have already commented on and they were grouped in this way responding to the applied regulatory level.

The study postulates that an absolute regulation is one that does not allow users to carry out any type of transaction that involves cryptocurrencies. The most relevant case and one of the most recent is that of China, which recently banned all kinds of economic activity related to cryptocurrencies.

In China, no person can buy, sell or own cryptocurrencies. Businesses cannot make payments or receive payments with cryptocurrencies. Banks cannot carry out transactions or offer any kind of product that is related to this class of asset. In addition, mining was prohibited in the country, causing the largest mining migration in history.

In the case of the other countries, to a greater or lesser extent, the same style of regulation is applied, which is quite restrictive and leaves citizens without the option of using cryptocurrencies.

The hidden prohibitions

The other large group in this study corresponds to hidden prohibitions. These types of prohibitions are more in number than the previous type. It is estimated that as of last month, some 42 countries have imposed these types of bans. Among them are Turkey and Saudi Arabia.

This kind of regulation does not allow banks, lenders or financial institutions of any kind to offer services related to cryptocurrencies. This is already presented in the previous type, but the difference with this one is that users are still allowed to buy, sell and hold cryptocurrencies and in some cases make purchases.

The issue with these types of regulations is that they could soon become much more severe. The global trend is somewhat hostile to cryptocurrencies and this looks set to not change in the coming years. The odds that these 42 countries not so restrictive on cryptocurrencies will become much more severe, thus diminishing the investment possibilities of citizens.

But this is not all, the study that has done the analysis has also taken into account the countries that do not have any type of prohibitions with cryptocurrencies. Among them are Brazil, Jordan, Pakistan and 18 others.

These countries do not have any restrictions against money laundering, terrorist financing or anything related to the use of cryptocurrencies. These could be considered completely open countries and havens to invest in cryptocurrencies.

So far these last countries have not given any sign of regulatory interest, but this could change in 2022 which is only a few days away.