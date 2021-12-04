WhatsApp: So the FBI can access your conversations

Today we will show you how the FBI You can access your WhatsApp conversations in real time, because unfortunately this can happen and you must be careful.

A massively released document disclosed that the FBI may have access to the personal information of WhatsApp users and other messaging applications.

This is how it was confirmed that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) of the United States can access your WhatsApp conversations.

A massively released document on Monday revealed that the US agency can gain access to personal data from messaging apps like Apple’s iMessage and Meta’s WhatsApp through a court order or subpoena.

And it is that with a summons WhatsApp provides only basic information of the user, however, with a court order it can deliver contacts, messages, images, backup copies and even access real-time conversations of the user in question.

The document, dated January 7, 2021 and prepared jointly by the FBI’s Science and Technology and Operational Technology divisions, lists the different means available to the agency to extract confidential data from users of nine applications.

Applications include iMessage, Line, Signal, Telegram, Threema, Viber, WeChat, WhatsApp, and Wickr.

According to a report in Rolling Stone magazine on the matter, the famous green logo application can provide information in practically real time about a user and their activities thanks to the metadata it generates.

The publication warns that for journalists, activists and critics of the government using these applications can make the difference between doing their job safely or facing imminent danger.

According to the FBI ‘Legal Access’ document, WhatsApp will provide more information in near real time about a user and their activities than almost any other major secure messaging tool, “says Rolling Stone.

